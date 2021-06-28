Being open to emerging technologies is the key to government growth





As summer approaches, we are booming with how the government navigates work this next season. Summer was an occasional period of remorse, a time when everyone in the government was able to take a relaxing breath. What will be brought to government technology leaders across the country this summer? Can you take a relaxing breath?

Recently, we were discussing the next agenda for government IT. As always, modernization, data, cloud and shared services joined the discussion. In addition, new technologies that may play an integral role in government success are imminent. One of us (who do you think) received virtual reality technology on Father’s Day. The interface is simple, the equipment is compact and affordable, and the graphics are great. It was inevitable that I would fall down in the living room while playing. Oh, how has this technology matured!

Soon, many innovations, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and serverless technology, emerged and began to think about maturity in front of us. Is the government ready to adopt these technologies? Are you ready to work with a small startup to immerse yourself in these new technologies?

For years, governments have struggled to find the best for cutting-edge technologies and start-ups that specialize in them. The risk of failure has always been too high, as the government has endeavored to protect the people’s money and limit the risks. Some say the government is risk averse and right. We at the Digital Government Center believe that this perception of risk is changing right in front of us. Small startups may be more agile, especially when trying out new technologies. Emerging technologies are also becoming more mainstream than they used to be, as they are built into larger platforms. A good example is how AI is often embedded in cybersecurity tools, allowing governments to manage attack instances in more real-time.

Here are some tips to help you work with these new companies to bring new technologies to your managed risk portfolio.

First, take off your traditional technology hat and imagine a scenario where these new technologies can now benefit you. Find the right resources and partners to provide the information and education you need to solve the mysteries of emerging technologies. Ask for these same resources for practical applications that are directly related to your mission and goals. It’s time to try something new.

Then make your existing team the driving force for new technologies. At all levels within your organization, look for individuals who are trying new things and pushing the boundaries of innovation. Make them ambassadors to those who fear change. Engage and empower current employees to find talents and skills that they didn’t know they were there, to drive cultural changes that often hinder innovation, and to embrace innovation rather than fear it. make. This means educating everyone, from leadership to technical professionals, about what it means to be open to innovation and willing to try new things.

Third, it bends your risk perception a bit so that those startups can present what they have. Leverage startup agility to build partnerships where everyone can participate in the game. Innovation may be available if the technology fits and the company can perform a proof of concept. Victory may just be waiting for you.

Fourth, new technologies are becoming part of the leading applications and platforms offered by many trusted partners. Work with these partners to ensure that they fully explain the role of emerging technologies in technology success. Understanding these roles will help you better understand new technologies and manage the risks of mainstream technology projects. Remember when the cloud was a mystery, or when big data was unknown? Knowledge of how technology is added to solve problems raises awareness that leads to more adoption.

The world has changed around you and through you for years. Last year’s exponential changes are stressing teams and leadership. Opening up to new innovations and accepting more risks may be the recipe you need. You don’t have to worry about falling. Someday it will happen to everyone. The important thing is what to do when you wake up again. As always, we are here to help.

