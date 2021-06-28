When Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Releases





The popularity of Kimetsu no Yaiba is a remarkable force, and it was not surprising that Sega announced that it was adapting video games.

Demon Slayer is already one of the most popular animes of all time and recently recorded box office revenue in Japan in its first movie. With such popularity, the adaptation of video games was basically inevitable. Kimetsu no Yaiba-Kimetsu no Yaiba-Hinogami Chronicle Sha has already been released in Japan, but developer Sega has announced that American and European viewers will also receive the game later this year.

Kimetsu no Yaiba (or Kimetsu no Yaiba) is a respected force in his home country and has a charm that even leads to a surge in blood drive donations. It follows the story of a gentle boy named Tanjiro, who has a talented scent sensation. Tanjiro lives with his family in the idyllic Japanese countryside until the devil’s attack overturns his life. Only one of Tanjiro’s sisters, the cat, survives-except that she herself has transformed into a demon. On the journey of the two brothers in Japan in the early 1900s, Demon Slayer records the transformation of Tanjiro’s demon creature into a ruthless hunter, hoping to turn the cat into a human again.

Devil’s Blade Story Mode is a re-story of the anime so far, including the infinite train arc depicted in the R-rated Demon Slayer film of the same name. DemonSlayer captivated the audience with its striking character, atypical setting (Taisho). Japanese era), and dark tones. The darkness is partly due to the theme adjacent to the horror and the violent portrayal of the battle scene. These are in stark contrast to other popular properties adapted to the gaming world like My Hero Academia. Then it’s no wonder that Hinoka Micronicle is rated Teen in the US and PEGI16 in Europe.

When Western spectators can play the Hinogami Chronicle of the Devil’s Blade

See the trailer for Kimetsu no Yaiba-Kimetsu no Yaiba-Honomi Chronicle above.

According to Sega, the Hinogami Chronicle will be released on October 15, 2021 on PS4, PS5, XBox One, XBox Series X / S and Steam. Nintendo Switch players are unfortunately unlucky for now. Spending an additional $ 20 on the Deluxe Edition will give players early access to the game on October 13th. The Deluxe Preorder also includes 3 additional Demon Slayer character unlock keys, an avatar, 3 in-game costumes, and 8000 Slayer points.

The story casts a close shadow on the anime and adds interesting gameplay elements, such as following the threads of the scent of Tokyo. Story mode has many combat opportunities, but players looking for a full-fledged anime fighter can also switch to game vs. mode. Story mode focuses on Tanjiro, sometimes cats, while in vs. mode, players can fight fans’ favorite characters such as Inosuke, Zenitsu, Tomioka, and Shinobi.

Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba-Hinoka Micronicle will be officially released in the West on October 15th, featuring anime English and Japanese voice actors. Meanwhile, fans can catch up with the series on Netflix and Crunchyroll, watch the movie “Mugen Train on Funimation,” and think about when someone will announce a console game of Jujutsu Kaisen.

