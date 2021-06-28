Google no longer needs AMP, but replacement may be worse





An anonymous reader cites a report from The Register. Last month, Google stopped prioritizing Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) formats on the TopNews carousel. This means that website owners no longer have to publish additional page sets written in AMP format. Instead, the site must meet what Google calls “core web vitals.” This sounds like great news. As a longtime critic of Google AMP, I can say that Google AMP has ended and is finished, but I’m not sure. As I wrote when I launched it many years ago, Google’s AMP is bad-it’s a bad way to potentially destroy the web. It’s bad for how the web is built, for trusted online content publishers, and for consumers of that content. Google AMP is only suitable for one party, Google. Unfortunately, the same is true for Core Web Vitals.

[…] Before explaining why AMP replacement gets worse, it’s a good idea to back up and define what AMP is, as things have changed since AMP was released. AMP is currently an open source web component framework developed by the AMP Open Source Project. Do you see google somewhere in that sentence? No, it’s not. Google has been quite far from AMP for years, but hasn’t given up control. Google AMP started with the goal of accelerating the web. The logic behind the AMP looks like this: Web developers are not good at creating fast websites. Get rid of everything people don’t need and cache it on an ultra-fast server. Sounds good. It’s not difficult to understand how well-meaning people support their ideas. The problem is that being fast doesn’t make the Web great. That’s part of it, but it’s not the most important part.

[…] Currently, publishers don’t need AMP. Our people screaming about how bad this is can now shut up, right? Unfortunately, there is also a problem with AMP replacement. And those problems go back to what went wrong with AMP in the first place. Google is in charge of it. As web developer Ethan Marcotte points out, “The move to Core Web Vitals is a step in the right direction, but it also means that only Google determines what” great page experience “means. Currently, the page should load in almost 2.5 seconds. To be honest, this isn’t a very tall bar, but it’s still a bar, and the web doesn’t run it. To make matters worse, that requirement is subject to change tomorrow. Marcott has made it clear that prioritizing core web vitals and lowering AMP’s priority is a very good thing, but I’m not sure if that’s true. Neither seems to be Marcott, who continues to say that Google has “adopted its own document format and replaced it with its own set of performance statistics with even less external monitoring.”

