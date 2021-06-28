Resource Summary: See the Coded by Kids + Eagles partnership for young people looking to acquire technology skills





This is a resource roundup. Introducing open applications for business and career building programs, financing and other opportunities in the region. Want to share new resources for entrepreneurs and technicians? Please email us at [email protected]

The Philadelphia Initiative, a comprehensive talent pipeline project for children and adults in the city, coded by KidsOnE, will bring the youth partnership between Philadelphia Eagles and Comcast this summer to the “all-technology”. It starts in the form of “Innovation League”.

The organization describes the league as “a competitive activity for entrepreneurial and creative young people who seek to build technology and leadership skills.” Beginning August 28, the end of this summer, 100 students aged 12-18 will attend weekly exercises and events to learn and propose the principles of design thinking, project management and creative problem-solving. Applies to weekly projects and assignments.

Kids work in teams to prototype, design solutions, and present ideas in monthly contests. A spokeswoman said the official league kick-off will take place with Eagles players at either the Lincoln Financial Field or the Rift Zone Practice Center late summer. Participation is free.

Kids CEO Sylvester Mobley said in a statement that he wants the people of Philadelphia to see technology and innovation in the same way as sports. We want them to see it as competitive, exciting, and most importantly, accessible. Finally, we want young people, especially those in the undervalued community, to understand that they can grow it through their careers in technology as well as sports.

The initiative is also looking for innovation coaches and mentors from local technology companies to be assigned to students. At the end of the early 2022 season, the highest ranked teams in the weekly competition will compete for prize money in the Innovation Bowl.

In a statement, Dalila Wilson-Scott, EVP and Chief Diversity Officer at Comcast Corporation, the Innovation League is designed to help young people acquire the digital skills they need to participate in future jobs.

Go here to sign up for the program or learn about becoming a mentor or coach.

Bucks Built Startup Fund

Applications for the Bucks Built Startup Fund offer up to $ 25,000 each for each of the five early stage startups and are open until Wednesday, June 30th. The annual program offers mentorship, pitch coaching, on-call advice and weekly participation in the 1 Million Cup Forum and Investor Connections.

Startps undergoes a tech stack audit from Coherent Ways, a CIO-to-go service, to access the Stacks Co. workspace in Doylestown and connect with business professionals and the Startup Bucks community.

Accelerator-targeted startups must have no more than five employees, are currently legal entities, and must have at least one employee within one year of funding. Commitment to employment there or in the back county. However, you do not need to set up a company in Pennsylvania or be based in a county to apply.

Sign up for SBA’s Community Navigator Pilot Program here

The American Association of Small Businesses Community Navigator Pilot Program has been launched to fund the smallest companies in the country. Founded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the program leverages a community navigator approach to prioritize small businesses owned by individuals, women and veterans at social and economic disadvantages. I will.

Competitive grants range from $ 1 million to $ 5 million over a two-year performance period. SBA will accept applications by July 12th and will decide on the award by August 2021. Implement a “hub and spoke model” in rural areas across the country to bridge the gap between local entrepreneurs and SBA resources and programs. It also provides the counseling, networking, and support needed during this period of economic recovery.

“If we’re going to recover better, we need to ensure that all entrepreneurs get the support they need to recover,” she said in a statement.

Apply by July 12 Science Center Award + BULB application

The University City Science Center will once again hold the Nucleus Awards for “Ecosystem Builders to Promote Discovery, Break Barriers and Foster an Innovative Future.” This year’s award recognizes winners in three categories: commercialization, convenors, and cultivators.

Nominations for the three award categories will be accepted until June 30th, and the selected nominees will be announced in August. The Center of Science will celebrate the winners on September 21st at the annual Nucleus Awards face-to-face event.

Nominate a leader by June 30

In addition, applications for the Science Center Lab Basics (BULB) Labor Program will be accepted until June 25th. The program is virtually open to participants from Monday, July 19th to Friday, July 30th. Participants receive the basics. Laboratory environmental skills that can be applied to multiple roles in the STEM industry. Program graduates will receive:

Laptops Provided Lab Materials and Consumables Access to Online Learning Modules Beyond Completion of STEM Mentor Program

And check out these programs from previous resource roundups that are still open:

