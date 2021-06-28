Venmo offers users a $ 100,000 payment for follow-up





Cleveland Editor’s Note: The video above is from a story broadcast in May 2020 about increasing use of contactless payment platforms.

Believe it or not, the posts on Twitter and Instagram today promise a chance to pay $ 100,000 from Venmo.

Posts share many of the features that make them look suspicious like a common scam aimed at gaining followers, but a Venmo spokesman said that this is an authorized promotion 3News I confirmed to.

The offer will appear on both Venmo’s verified Twitter and Instagram accounts, hanging one of the $ 500 200 payments in exchange for follow and repost.

I was giving out $ 100,000 today. RT this with a Venmo handle and get a chance to win $ 500. #VenmoMe

You need to follow @Venmo. No need to buy. It will end on 6/28. US only, 18+. Venmo acctreqd. Rule: https: //t.co/g4KLdGjvpV pic.twitter.com/QSkXomztvQ

— Venmo (@Venmo) June 28, 2021

When asked what motivated Venmo to share such a generous offer, a Venmo representative told 3News:

“We often offer a variety of giveaways and promotions for the Venmo community as a way to surprise and delight our customers. Promotions and giveaways shared on verified Twitter and Instagram accounts are legal.”

This is part of an initiative called “#VenmoMe” where users are asked to share their Venmo username in the hope of getting a deposit in their account.

Users must be at least 18 years old at entry, follow Venmo account on Instagram or Twitter, repost drawing announcements, and comment on posts using Venmo handles by 11:59 pm there is. get a qualification.

If you applied for the lottery, please do your best!

