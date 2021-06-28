Google falls when Biden returns the Trump-era Antritrust probe to the display advertising business





Minutes after the news that the judge dismissed the FTC’s antitrust proceedings against Facebook, the social media giant’s market capitalization exceeded $ 1 trillion, but Google has some disappointments in terms of antitrust law. I was hit by the news.

Google shares fell towards reports that the Biden administration had planned to revive the Trump-era investigation into Google’s display advertising business.

The judge could give Facebook some relief and get out of sight of the FTC, led by antitrust pioneer Lina Khan, but it’s clear that the Biden administration hasn’t given up on big tech scrutiny in the United States. is there.

Judiciary antitrust investigators have stepped up scrutiny of Google’s digital advertising practices in recent months, with the Biden administration “under former President Donald Trump,” according to Bloomberg, who reported the news on Monday afternoon. We are actively pursuing the investigation that has begun. “

Last year, DoJ sued Google for abusing its advantage in the Internet search market, where Alphabet’s own company is its largest business. Additional proceedings, including whether to file a second proceeding, may depend on the person elected as Deputy Prosecutor General overseeing the Antimonopoly Department. It is up to the individual to continue, and the government may take no action against the company.

Staff at the Justice Department’s antitrust office reportedly interviewed some of Google’s competitors about the company’s practices in the advertising technology market. The survey targets the company’s second most important business, according to those familiar with the unspecified behaviors that are discussing early-stage surveys.

DoJ cast a wide range of nets when it launched Google’s research under AG William Barr. Investigators have investigated long-standing Google enemies of tech giants such as News Corp., Oracle, and Yelp on a variety of concerns about potential Google abuse, including claims related to advertising technology. Meanwhile, a group in the US state, led by Texas last year, sued Google (along with other big tech companies) for tampering with the digital advertising market. At that time, it was unclear whether the Justice Department was still interested in investigating Google’s ad tech business. But apparently, the appetite is still there.

The news of the Biden Administration investigation arrives about a week after Margrethe Vestager, EU antitrust officer, launched its own investigation into Google’s display advertising business. This brought the company nearly $ 150 billion in revenue last year, including primarily Google’s display advertising. Third party website.

