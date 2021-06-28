Why the big screen is a big mistake for the iPad Pro





Mark Garman knows him when it comes to Apple rumors. Apple Track, which monitors analysts’ hits and mistakes, currently rates him as 89.1% accurate, so his recent claim that Apple is working on a giant iPad is probably correct.

However, it’s worth emphasizing that just because a Cupertino engineer is working on something doesn’t mean it will actually ship. (See AirPower.) And even if it boots, it doesn’t mean it was a good idea. (See Magic Mouse.)

It’s certainly bold to break the 12.9-inch ceiling that Apple used to put on the iPad screen. Its form factor debuted in 2015 with the first iPad Pro model and has remained the same ever since, despite the steady increase in iPhone and medium-sized iPad sizes. The home button disappeared and the bezel became smaller, but the flagship iPad Pro chose to keep the screen exactly the same size and instead make the chassis smaller.

And I’ve used all possible sizes of the iPad, so I’m afraid it’s not.

What is an iPad?

The iPad is a successful product because it perfectly addresses specific but universal use cases. Remove a portable device from the side table large enough to consume digital content (games, Netflix, web, etc.) with minimal comfort. Of friction.

Of course, as we saw on the iPhone, devices for different use cases can also be successful, but trying to provide everything to all users is a bet on devices in larger formats. And Apple will tell us that the iPad is more than a “sitback” media consuming device and can replace a laptop as a work device. I agree: yes, and it is possible. In fact, some industries already have some exchange process in place, such as logistics and hospitality, which require relatively light tasks for mobile work away from the desk, somewhat mimicking the leisure use of the iPad.

Larger iPad Pros almost always need to be docked.

However, the central role of the iPad sofa companion is to bring back bacon, and the farther Apple moves from the iPad above, the fewer units will be sold. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a good example. A niche product with a minority interest, it’s too powerful and expensive to waste on digital doubling, and too big to be too valuable to carry around.

If the current Pro models are too compromised for most customers, imagine what happens if Apple raises them to 14 or 16 inches. That would turn the iPad into something completely different. Yes, this creates the perfect device for digital illustration, photo editing and other creative work. But Apple will make the price tag even higher, significantly reduce portability, and be much more likely to be limited to the workspace.

The iPad Air is arguably better than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in most things people do with tablets.

It will eventually succeed in separating the iPad Pro from other models, but it will cost it. Apple is more portable and fundamentally less flexible than the iPad Pro’s core concept, the Mac, creating products that most people don’t need or want.

Versatile trap

One of Gurman’s key plans for the oversized iPad is versatility. He wants a device that is compatible with both laptops and tablets. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro should be able to do that, but Gurman claims that the current screen is “too small for someone accustomed to the 16-inch MacBook Pro.” But can a larger iPad Pro handle both of these tasks? If so, how well will it work?

Even after iPadOS 15 introduced the App Library, the iPad Pro’s interface hasn’t changed much.

First, the iPad OS interface and ecosystem do not increase digital productivity as much as macOS. Gherman acknowledged this, saying Apple “needs to allow Mac apps and multitasking like Macs with a more flexible placement of app windows,” but Apple is motivated to take the iPad OS even further. Not shown yet. In addition, the very expensive 16-inch tablet is not as convenient for media consumption as the 10.9-inch iPad Air. So turn a device that does one thing very well into a device that does two things less well.

Convergence has occurred, and I don’t think more people will own smartphones, tablets, or laptops in 10 years. But to reach that point, Apple engineers need to find a way to get the benefits of the new form without losing the benefits of the old form. Maybe it will come from folding screens, better accessories, or improvements to the iPad OS.

But until we get there, the giant iPad is a big mistake, and there is a risk that it will spoil the greatness of the iPad in the first place.

