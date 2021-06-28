Pixel 5a is rumored to be released in August





All the rumored factories are intertwined with news about both Google Pixel 5a and Pixel 6. As we approach the third quarter of 2021, we don’t have much time to launch these devices. There is a lot of speculation about when the Pixel 5a will come out. Thanks to a new leak from Bloomberg, the Pixel 5a could be launched in August.

This news comes from articles about iOS products everywhere.

It’s not too much to leave here, so take this news a bit salty. This article focused primarily on Apple news, but near the end it mentioned the Pixel 5a. “Google Pixel enthusiasts, this summer is perfect for you. The company’s next-generation low-cost mobile phone, the Pixel 5a, will be announced and released in August.”

Not only will it be announced in August, but it will be announced in the same month. Hopefully this should point to the announcement at the beginning of the month. This is good news for fans of the Pixel A series.

Regarding availability, there are rumors that it will only be available in the US and Japan at the time of launch. I don’t know if it will change in the future or if it will remain valid.

Pixel 5a pricing and specifications

At this point, it’s hard to say exactly what the Pixel 5a will pack in terms of specs. It’s all rumored and subject to change in August. The design is projected to be reminiscent of the Pixel 4a design, with little change. It may hold a punchhole display at 1080p + resolution.

The Pixel 5a is rumored to use the same Snapdragon 765 as the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. It can be backed up with the same RAM with the same storage options. This makes sense as this will be a midrange phone. The Pixel also holds the headphone jack found on the Pixel 4a 5G.

The camera package is rumored to reflect what has been seen on the last seven Pixel smartphones. This is the 12.2 megapixel main sensor. Google has been a leader in camera processing, which is why the company is squeaking about making changes to camera technology. It is rumored to come with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 107-degree field of view.

With the Pixel 5a coming soon, if you’re looking forward to getting it, you don’t have much time to wait.

