Internet News Week: EU Launches Google Antitrust Investigation





Advertising competition: The European Union has launched an antitrust investigation into Google’s advertising practices, and investigators are investigating whether the company supports its own online advertising technology, CNBC reports. The probe finds out if other online advertising services have made it difficult to compete.

Ad blocking: In a related story, Google has announced that it will postpone its plans to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome browsers until 2023, about a year behind the original plan. The delay occurs because regulators, including the UK Competitive Markets Authority, have raised questions about technology that replaces third-party cookies for use in advertising.

Gamer Hacking: Some hackers offer free PC games on the forums, but the games have crypto-mining malware packages inserted, the BBC says. Thousands of gamers in the Philippines, Brazil, India, Poland and the United States have been killed, according to security researchers. The Crackonosh malware disables Windows Update and uninstalls all security software. The victim’s computer can slow down, overuse can drain components and increase the victim’s electricity bill.

Dealing with hate speech: Technology giants must do a better job of limiting hate speech in Africa, a commentary by Ugandan lawyer Rose Namayanja was suggested in the US News & World Report. Everyone must be given the right to express their political views firmly and freely, but on the other hand there is a wide berth between party politics and the descent into conspiracy and hatred with real-world consequences. She wrote. In addition, the unidentified spread of the plot has proven to be particularly dangerous during a pandemic.

Connected Churches: Broadband Breakfast has a story about the Black Church 4 Broadband Coalition, which focuses on notifying the African-American community of the United States about broadband subsidies from the Federal Communications Commission. The Black Church interacts with more African Americans than any other organization, says Bishop Ria Dortry, co-founder of the Black Church PAC.

Internet fraud: In recent weeks, the Syrian and Sudanese governments have shut down the Internet while students are taking national exams, the register reports. The government says shutdown is an effort to prevent fraud. However, Internet proponents have pointed out that widespread shutdowns will have a negative impact on a variety of Internet users, including hospitals and government agencies.Read more: Another internet power outage in Syria under test

