UK Government Announces High-Tech Labs to Support 5G Diversification Strategy





Since the UK government decided to ban equipment from so-called risky suppliers such as Huawei from the carrier’s infrastructure, it has spoken a good game by reducing the diversity of 5G technology supplies and is now We’re talking about that money by funding a new laboratory to speed up the development of 5G communication kits.

In December 2020, the UK Government attempts to diversify when it second reads the legislation needed to show UK carriers how to uninstall essential technologies from high-risk suppliers. Revealed new partners and strategies on how to do it. Countries communicate their supply chains to ensure future resilience.

A few months ago, the UK government announced a schedule for the removal of Huawei equipment, making it illegal for UK carriers to purchase Huawei 5G network equipment from the end of 2020. Payment prices calculated by UK mobile operators to reach billions of dollars.

The Diversity Strategy has set out several targeted measures that revolve around three main pillars. Support existing suppliers. This remains a key part of the UK market and helps the UK achieve its ambitious digital infrastructure plans. Attract new suppliers to the UK market. Accelerate interoperable technologies such as open interfaces and OpenRAN.

With $ 1 million in UK government funding, the new Sonic Labs are based in London and Brighton, and how the kit works in a technology-neutral mobile network that is fully interoperable with telecommunications equipment manufacturers. Allows you to investigate. It also serves as a means of encouraging innovative suppliers to enter the UK telecommunications supply chain and drive innovation in public networks.

The lab is run by Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, and Digital Catapult, the Digital Technology Innovation Center. The center built the facility using existing infrastructure and features added to the bespoke Sonic Labs branch as part of the Ofcoms Innovation Lab in London’s Riverside House.

Sonic Labs will work with a variety of suppliers to explore new open approaches to telecommunications networks such as Accelleran, Mavenir, Radisys, Benetel, Phluido, Druid and Effnet.

In addition to being a key pillar of the UK Government’s 5G diversification strategy, it is also designed to accelerate the adoption of Open RAN. The government plans to allow the components of various telecommunications suppliers to be replaced or used as a mast replacement. Kitted out by a single supplier.

This strategy aims to make the UK Government a more secure and innovative supply chain for the future, less dependent on a small number of multinational suppliers and more accessible to new market entrants. I am. The lab will also strive to deploy multiple providers to supply the components of 5G wireless devices.

Matt Warman, Minister of Digital Infrastructure in the United Kingdom, said to Sonic Labs on the wealth of communications expertise we have in the country to explore new ways to build 5G networks. I’m excited to open the door.

Our investment is a key element of our strategy to address the global over-reliance on a small number of telecommunications suppliers by growing our own state-of-the-art solutions in the country. We look forward to seeing how the lab can help provide incredible social and economic benefits to people across the UK with new technologies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerweekly.com/news/252503132/UK-government-announces-high-tech-lab-to-boost-5G-diversification-strategy

