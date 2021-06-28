DNA data storage may sound futuristic, but it’s imminent





As the amount of data generated around the world continues to grow at an aggressive rate, researchers are looking for ultra-dense, ultra-durable storage technologies that can accommodate it all.

For example, Microsoft is exploring the possibility of using a laser to etch data into quartz glass or store information in hologram format within a crystal. New developments in the area of ​​tape storage, which is currently the main choice for archiving use cases, are also promising.

However, especially one new storage medium seems to have all the required attributes (deoxyribonucleic acid, or DNA). Researchers have found that 1 gram of DNA can store 215 PB (220,000 TB) of data.

TechRadar Pro spoke with the DNA Data Storage Alliance, founded by Microsoft, Western Digital, Twist Bioscience, and Illumina last year to learn more about efforts to make DNA storage commercially viable.

The Alliance was created with the goal of raising awareness of new storage technologies and establishing a set of standards and specifications that the industry can build.

What is DNA Storage? What challenges are you expected to address?

DNA data storage is the process of encoding and decoding binary data with a synthesized DNA strand (deoxyribonucleic acid). DNA has some unique properties, such as density. It’s basically free to copy, the code is always readable, and it has a long lifespan, which reduces the cost of ownership over time. In addition, you can save a lot of energy costs when compared to today’s digital storage.

Traditional storage solutions have grown significantly over the years, but the area density of magnetic media (HDD and tape) that enables today’s mainstream archive storage solutions is declining, making library sizes awkward. I am. In short, data growth outweighs the scalability of today’s storage solutions. The industry needs new, denser, more durable, sustainable, and more cost-effective storage media to meet the expected future growth of archived data.

How is it possible to translate (and revert) digital information into a biological form?

What complications can occur here?

The original (binary) digital data is encoded (sequenced from 1 and 0 to DNA bases, mapped to ACGT) and written (synthesized using chemical / biological processes) to store the data in DNA. Will be saved). When the stored data is needed again, the DNA molecules are read (sequenced to display the individual ACGs or Ts in sequence) and decoded (remapped from DNA bases to 1s and 0s).

There are some concerns about the accuracy of the data potentially introduced by oligonucleotide (short fragments of DNA) synthesis and sequencing errors. However, unlike oligosynthesis for health care, which must be complete, DNA storage can tolerate errors due to the error correction algorithms commonly used in today’s storage. DNA data storage pioneers are already working on improving encoding / error correction algorithms to mitigate this risk and recover data accurately. In addition, cost, speed, logistics, and other challenges remain barriers for data centers to adopt this technology.

The DNA Data Storage Alliance was formed by Illumina, Microsoft Research, Twist Bioscience and Western Digital. Our mission is to create and promote an interoperable storage ecosystem based on DNA manufactured as data storage media. Our first goal is to educate the general public and raise awareness about this new technology. In addition, as commercially viable DNA data storage methods and tools become better understood and more widely available, the Alliance will consider creating specifications and standards (encoding, physical interfaces, retention, file systems, etc.). An interoperable DNA data storage-based solution that complements existing storage tiers.

What is the impact of DNA storage on the data center industry?

Not only is DNA an inherently environmentally friendly medium in terms of power, space and sustainability, it also significantly reduces the need to migrate data every few years. When used as the primary archive storage media for a data center, the size and total cost of ownership of the data center can change. Alternatively, it is significantly less burdensome on Earth’s resources than traditional archive storage technology.

What are the main barriers that DNA storage needs to overcome?

Compared to today’s used archive storage media such as HDDs and tapes, the cost of DNA synthesis and sequencing remains relatively high, and large-scale adoption of DNA data storage requires significant cost savings. In addition, education and trust building to prepare this new storage media market is important, which is why the DNA Data Storage Alliance was formed.

What are the latest R & D innovations that bring DNA storage closer to reality?

Costs continue to fall due to the miniaturization of the DNA synthesis process by Twist Bioscience. Other companies are pursuing alternative DNA synthesis methods with both approaches that enable large-scale parallel synthesis and cost savings. NGS costs and throughput are also continually improving, making DNA data acquisition more promising. In addition, the development of coding and decoding algorithms has been successful.

What kind of timeline do we handle?

DNA data storage will be available in the medium term. There’s still a lot to do, and there’s a lot of momentum to move forward to make it happen. Early adopters of DNA data storage may be applications with Write Once, Read Never (WORN) or Write Once, Read Seldom if Ever (WORSE) data. As technology evolves and becomes accepted within the community, the market expands and evolves.

Which existing storage technology is DNA most likely to match?

The demand for long-term data storage in the cloud has reached unprecedented levels. Existing storage technologies do not provide a cost-effective solution for storing data that is valid for long periods of time. To operate on such a scale in the cloud, it is necessary to fundamentally rethink how to build large-scale storage systems and the underlying storage technology that supports them.

Are there any other new storage technologies under development that may be equally promising?

Researchers are exploring a variety of technologies to support this evolution, including storing data in synthetic DNA, quartz glass, and other scalable optical systems. It can be argued that DNA data storage is unique in its properties and properties and will enable a new layer of storage.

