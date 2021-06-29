Why Google Focuses Consumer Health Initiatives on Fitbit





When it comes to consumer health, Apple is one step ahead of Google, from getting FDA approval for the Apple Watch’s atrial fibrillation function to adding features to help people manage their health records. I’ve been. But after acquiring Fitbit for $ 2.1 billion, Google seems to be focusing wearables on its consumer health efforts.

According to a Business Insider report, the company recently shuffled its health business, moving about 130 of its 700 employees to the Fitbit and Search divisions. According to the report, Fitbit will acquire some of the teams working on health sensors and personal health records. None of the rest of Google Health’s employees will focus on consumer technology, and Fitbit will take responsibility for it.

Analysts interviewed by MedCity News said it’s not surprising that Google will focus its consumer health efforts on Fitbit, given the wide range of devices and the growing entry into health insurance. ,

Since the majority of Fitbits customers are consumers, it’s important for both Google and Fitbit to focus, Ramon Llamas, research director covering IDC’s mobile devices, wrote in an email.

However, the company faces the major challenge of moving wearables beyond convenient devices to clinical value.

Julie Ask, Forrester’s vice president and principal analyst, sees what Apple is messaging or what Samsung is messaging on these devices, and healthcare or wellness is a must.

In addition to analysis, wellness it’s hard to know what all Google is planning for Fitbit. With Google’s announcement of the acquisition, Google’s senior vice president of devices and services said it would bring software, hardware and AI expertise.

At Google’s scale, Ask said tech giants are likely to be able to provide some resources that Fitbit didn’t have.

She and Llamas speculated that most new features would be built on Fitbits’ health and wellness efforts, and the data collected by these devices.

Fitbit started with a more walled garden strategy, but may be considering adding more health services that it can build on the wearable data it collects.

According to Ask, it’s about services that can be built on insight. Being able to measure my heart rate and detect arrhythmias is not very unique.

Fitbit can also help fill a big hole in Google’s healthcare strategy. It struck several partnerships with smartwatch makers, but most of them did not focus on wellness features. Google Fit, the company’s health and fitness app, hasn’t caught up, Llamas said.

Meanwhile, Fitbit has helped develop best-in-class health and fitness applications. He wrote that this seems to be perfect for Google.

Of course, one of the big challenges Fitbit and its competitors face is leveraging these features beyond wellness use cases. According to Forrester’s analysis, most wearable device users are wealthy and active in the first place and are less likely to reach those in greatest need for health.

Also, even with FDA-approved indications, most doctors don’t actually use the data from the device.

Ask says these are still primarily wellness devices. Physicians do not evenly trust the data and MD does not use it on a daily basis. It is not the main thing that informs their decision about treatment.

This isn’t the first time Google’s broader health strategy Alphabet has switched its health efforts. Previously, DeepMind’s health team was integrated into Google Health, and another major healthcare initiative, Verily, shuffled its leadership last year.

The company has tested a variety of projects, from building health recording tools for consumers to building AI tools to screen for diabetic retinopathy. Not all of them are successful.

It’s hard to know what the alphabet strategy is, Ask said. They are more likely to make many different bets than Apple.

As part of that, Google shared some details about restructuring. The company said in an email that it has brought together several teams to combine their expertise and focus on health and wellness.

The rest of the Google Health team will build products for clinicians, conduct research, and ensure that all of the company’s health-related projects meet high standards.

Photo provider: Fitbit

