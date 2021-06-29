You can already buy Team Group DDR5 memory kits on Amazon and Newegg





Looking to the future: TeamGroup keeps its promise to release DDR5 memory by the end of June. Currently available on Amazon and Newegg, both lists have a 2x16GB DDR5 memory kit running at 4800MHz, just north of $ 310, making it the first DDR5 memory kit available on the market.

As discovered by Leaker @momomo_us, Amazon has listed the first off-the-shelf DDR5 memory kits. Also available in Newegg, this DDR5 memory kit features a 2x 16GB DDR5 memory module without a heatsink, suggesting that this is an entry-level kit.

When TeamGroup announced that it would release a DDR5 memory module by the end of June, the company claimed a suggested retail price of $ 400. However, according to both lists, it’s pretty cheap and sells for $ 310.99.

The module is clocked at 4800MHz at the timing of CL40-40-40-77, but given that it is supplied at 1.1V, you should be able to increase the operating frequency and manually decrease the timing. If you have any doubts about the performance of DDR5-4800 memory modules, take a look at these benchmark results collected by Shenzhen Longsys Electronics.

So far, TeamGroup has released only DDR5-4800 memory, but some manufacturers have already announced that they plan to release modules that operate at clocks above 10,000MHz.

Now that DDR5 memory is available for purchase, you’ll have to wait for a compatible processor and motherboard. These will be released later this year when Intel launches the 600 series motherboards along with the 12th generation Core Alder Lake processors.

At the time of writing, the TeamGroup Elite DDR5 32GB Memory Kit is out of stock, but can be pre-ordered on Amazon. The kit will be shipped in late July.

