How Switch Overwatch 2 differs from other versions





Overwatch 2 is still a long way off and will be released on a relatively low-spec switch, but developers say gameplay is a priority.

Blizzard continues to work on Overwatch 2, a sequel to the highly popular and competitive arena shooter. The expected new chapter in Overwatch is supposed to be a continuation rather than a true sequel, and most of the content in the first game has moved to Overwatch 2. Overwatch can now be played on PCs, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and more recently Nintendo Switch. Many are concerned that the planned upgrade to Overwatch 2 can significantly reduce switch performance due to the relatively weak hardware of the switch.

Among the changes to Overwatch’s PvP formula, Overwatch 2 features more complex features such as a dynamic weather system, numerous visual upgrades, and extensive PvE coordination modes. This is worrisome for Switch players due to the system’s reputation for endangering ports. The visually disappointing release of Apex Legends is a recent example of how multiplayer games may have to make concessions to run on Nintendo’s portable consoles.

When Blizzard developers recently joined Overwatchsubreddit’s Reddit AMA, a user (called Overwatch2Fan) asked about the compromises developers must make when designing a Switch version of Overwatch2. Switch fans will be concerned as the industry is slowly moving primarily towards supporting the next generation, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X / S.

Overwatch 2 prioritizes gameplay over Switch visuals

The answer to Overwatch2Fan’s question came from John Lafleur, Overwatch2’s technical director. “Developing a Switch is a bit more difficult than some switches,” he said. [Blizzard will] With advances in hardware and extensions that enable inOverwatch 2, Blizzard wants to “make all gameplay-related features included first” before adding visual extensions to the game. Will be. Lafleur hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but keep in mind that this can mean “some of the high-end visual enhancements may not be visible.”

This answer isn’t unexpected, but it may at least be reassuring for Switch players who are afraid of Overwatch 2’s status on that platform. However, another AMA answer brings even more promising news. Blizzard is trying to launch Overwatch 2 on all platforms at the same time. This means that the Switch player will be able to participate in the action at startup. Concerns about the Switch version of Overwatch 2 may eventually be alleviated, at least for potential early adopters of the Nintendo console, as the constant rumors of Switch Pro are constantly emerging. I’m still not sure if it really exists.

Fortnite player with Sanos skin snaps half of the lobby

