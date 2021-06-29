Indigenous women’s rights activist Google Doodle commemorated in Canada





Details Andrew Kennard June 28, 2021

On Monday, Google Canada Doodle celebrates the life and heritage of indigenous women’s rights activist Mary to Ax Early (Mohawk) to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the law amending the Indian Act of Canada. The Indian Act was amended after nearly 20 years of Two Ax Earlys’ work on a clause that deprives indigenous women of their status as Indians when they marry a non-indigenous man.

I had the vision that one day I would be free again and become an Indian. Two-Axe Early said in a recording of the trailer for Mary Two-Axe Early: Canadian Film Commission by Court Nimon Tour (Mohawk). I married a white man in 1938, but there is a law that when I marry a non-Indian, I am no longer Indian. We lose the right to vote here and lose our property.

In a Google guest blog post, Montour said Two-Ax Early is a key figure in the Canadian women’s rights movement. She helped Two-Ax Early establish an equal rights organization for women in India, spoke at the Royal Commission on Women’s Status in Otawa in 1968, and through associations, ardent speeches and letter campaigns for indigenous women. Said he fought for his rights.

Mohawk artist Star Horn, who created Doodle, said in a Q & A with Google that he was inspired by an old clip from Montur’s early documentary film Two-Ax.

I was also inspired by our traditional beadwork and art, Starhorn added. Incorporating beautiful symbols and images that make sense to us, all that we still retain this amazing ability to create our own visual language, and that it is important to continue to share it. I wanted to show it to the people. Mother Earth, nature, etc. are all incorporated into our art and regalia. We still create and wear these symbols that show that everyone has an inseparable connection with nature (the mind, body, and spirit are not separated from nature).

Two-Ax Early was also awarded the National Aboriginal Achievement Award, Governor’s Award, and Honorary Doctor of Laws from York University. She died in 1996 at the age of 84.

Mary has garnered the support of influential politicians and women’s rights activists. She led with affection, compassion, and tenacity. This is what many of the women who continue this important work for gender equality write in Google’s guest blog posts.

Such a story Two Embridgeline 3 workers were arrested in a trafficking sting operation in northern Minnesota and refrained from funding from a town diverting indigenous culture under new legislation. Catholic Church Burns Native News Weekly After The School’s Grave Found (6/27/21): DC Political Brief

While you are here …

We launched Native News Online with the belief that everyone in India deserves equal access to news and commentary about them, their relatives and their communities. That’s why the story you just finished is free and we want to keep it that way for all our readers. We hope this will be an opportunity to give a gift to Native News Online so that we can share more stories that make a difference to indigenous people, with or without reservations. Your donation will help us create quality journalism and continue to raise the voice of indigenous peoples. Readers usually donate $ 20, but making donations, big and small, can bring a better, stronger future and sustain the power of change. Donate to Native News Online today to support independent indigenous journalism. Thank you very much.

About the author

Author: Andrew Kennard

Internship report

Andrew Kennard is a reporting intern at Native News Online. Kenard holds a degree in multimedia journalism from Drake University and has worked as a staff writer for Times Delphic, a weekly newspaper created by Drake students. This fall he will work as the Times-Delphics News Editor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nativenewsonline.net/currents/first-nations-women-s-rights-activist-commemorated-in-canada-google-doodle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos