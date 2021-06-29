Significantly secured $ 2.2 million, G2 raised $ 157 million, and other Chicago Tech News





Photo: g2 | Twitter

Find out how these start-ups are driving Windy City’s growth by hiring and acquiring new executives. This is a weekly update of Built-in Chicago.

G2 withdrew $ 157 million. Today, the latest unicorn in Chicago’s technology scene, the B2B software provider plans to expand its reach. G2 has grown to provide a place for customers to discover, review, and purchase the technology they need, and to serve 60 million software buyers annually. Series D funding will be led by Permira, enabling G2 to hire new talent across customer success, marketing, engineering, sales and more. [Built In Chicago]

Samya.ai was acquired by Fractal. The software employs AI and machine learning to help CPG brands fill sales leaks, improve growth and regain lost revenue. Samaya was acquired by Fractal, a consulting firm that assists organizations in AI, engineering and design. The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed. [Chicago Inno]

This Week’s Chicago Tech Quarts

Given that Microsoft has established itself as a leader in corporate sustainability efforts, we are excited to work with Microsoft. We are excited to get the support of Microsoft and MIT Solve to change the way organizations look at reuse efforts and enable all employees to contribute to the company’s pure zero-carbon and waste efforts. Rheaplys CEO Garry Cooper

Rheaply got $ 2.2 million. The company’s platform combines an asset management system with an online marketplace to allow organizations to share resources with each other. This is a move made for sustainability. We received an investment from the Microsofts Climate Innovation Fund and an investment from the MITs Solve Innovation Future. Already serving organizations such as Google and the US Air Force, Rheaply is investing in expanding and implementing its carbon product roadmap with the help of Microsoft. [Built In Chicago]

Kin Insurance has hired a new executive. Insurers have previously adopted RXBAR’s Victor Lee as their new CMO. Lee is responsible for Kins customer acquisition, brand marketing, and communications. The Kin Insurance team also includes Heidi Helfand as Vice President of Engineering Growth, Zachary Debelak as Vice President of Products, Adam Sturt as Vice President of Data Science, Michael Kelly as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, and Andrew Deckert as Vice President. I am participating. [PR Newswire]

