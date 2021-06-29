LG’s C1 and G1 OLED are even better at games with 120Hz Dolby Vision





With the Dolby Vision gaming HDR technology available on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, some TV owners suddenly noticed a new setting to worry about. Some 4K displays with HDMI 2.1 can handle 120Hz, while others can support Dolby Vision for gaming, but at first none could do both at the same time.

Just a few weeks after the owner noticed the update arrived, LG identified the first manufacturer with Dolby Vision HDR to support 4K 120Hz on some TVs. The 03.15.27 firmware has enabled this feature on C1 and G12021 OLED TVs, and today LG states that support for other premium TVs in the 2021 lineup is ongoing.

Additional premium models in the LGs 2021 TV lineup, including the OLED Z1 series, QNED mini LED QNED99 series and NanoCell NANO99 series TVs, will also receive updates in July. Additional 2021 and 2020 TV models have also been tested for 60Hz or 120Hz Dolby Vision games.

The press release wasn’t specific about support over the last few years, but the company told Forbes that beta software supporting 4K / 120Hz would appear on other 4K TVs, including last year’s CX and BX models. No updates for the 2019 OLED TV have been announced yet.

All of this happens before the first Dolby Vision HDR-enabled game is available. This should help gamers automatically configure brightness and image settings to match the capabilities of their TV. As the company behind the technology explains, Dolby Vision games are automatically mapped to the Dolby Vision display during play so you always have the big picture. Microsoft says it’s hard to tell how it will be applied to other HDR games, but it means brighter highlights, sharper contrasts, and brighter colors.

A game dashboard has also been added to the new firmware. This is a floating menu that helps LG owners configure their TVs to see what settings are enabled. It runs on 2021 LG TVs with GameOptimizer, allowing you to view the status of your TV’s black stabilizer, low latency, variable refresh rate (VRR), and toggle settings tailored to a particular genre. Samsung was the first TV in 2021 to have a game bar feature, but hopefully more manufacturers will adopt this idea if there is something so convenient.

