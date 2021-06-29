Apple’s Kevin Lynch explains how identities work on the watchOS 8 Apple Watch





With updates to iOS 15 and watchOS 8, Apple will allow US users to add state ID cards or driver’s licenses to the Wallet app, reducing the need to carry a physical ID card.

Kevin Lynch, Apple’s Vice President of Technology, oversees much of the design of the Apple Watch, and he recently interviewed Yahoo Finance to explain how it works and what Apple plans for this feature in the future. Did.

First, certain states will allow you to add ID cards to your wallet app, but Apple doesn’t provide details about which states will join at this time. Apple will also work with TSA to allow digital ID cards to be used instead of physical cards.

“Obviously, this is an early stage,” Lynch said. “” You will be able to put it in your wallet. You can check the ID like any other card. And if you choose TSA, for example, you can present it. “

Lynch went on to explain that it resembles how Apple Pay works. “You can present it digitally, and information can appear for those who are looking at your ID,” he said.

Like the Health app, Apple plans to control what information is available to whom. Apple cannot track where the ID is displayed, nor can the state providing the ID verify that information. License information is protected with a passcode, just like a debit or credit card.

In addition to identity integration, Apple is expanding the already available car key features with new features that allow users to lock, unlock, and launch their cars from their Apple Watch. “It’s a lot of fun to walk to the car, unlock it and then drive,” Lynch said.

Apple will also add support for various smart locks to allow digital house keys to be stored in the wallet app. In addition, this feature will work for hotels participating in Apple’s new digital key initiative.

Regarding licenses and identities, Apple is likely to need to navigate different rules and contracts from state to state, and it’s unclear later this year which states will support the initiative at launch. Digital IDs are built into iOS 15 and watchOS 8 which will be open to the public this fall.

