Doctors warn that more contagious mutants will land and spread rapidly – ​​NBC Bay Area





The World Health Organization is now encouraging immunized people to wear masks and continue practicing social distance for new coronavirus variants.

Highly contagious Delta variants are spurring new surges around the world. Increasing cases may occur in the Bay Area as tourism is expected to recover this summer.

Dr. Peter Chin Hong of the University of California, San Francisco said this was probably one of the most dangerous times for unvaccinated people.

The word Delta Variant does not cause fear in Hayward’s 21-year-old Angelica Ayala.

I have not been vaccinated, she said. I honestly don’t worry too much. I don’t like putting my energy there.

More contagious variants of the coronavirus have become established worldwide and are rapidly spreading among unvaccinated people in California, accounting for 20% of new cases.

Dr. Bob Wachter of the University of California, San Francisco, said he would face a virus that worked better than a year ago if he had not been vaccinated.

He believes the delta variant will be in the majority within a month. The good news is that the vaccine works well for it. However, as tourism is expected to recover this summer, two infectious disease experts say vaccination should not yet throw away masks.

According to Wachter, it’s actually wise to keep wearing a mask inside.

If you’re in a crowded area, I personally keep wearing the mask, Chin Hong said. Consider Costco’s Saturday morning.

He does not believe that the number of cases here will increase significantly due to the high vaccination rate in the Bay Area, but he emphasizes that it is a dangerous time for unvaccinated or immunocompromised people. To do.

It’s still nerve-wracking in the sense that people don’t know where they’re coming from, Chin Hong said.

I know my immune system is strong and it happens no matter what happens, Ayala said.

Wachter says it’s safe to throw away the mask if you’re vaccinated indoors and know that everyone around you is vaccinated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/doctors-warn-of-more-contagious-virus-gaining-ground-spreading-fast/2581521/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos