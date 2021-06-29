Google Delays Cookie Pocalypse | JumpFly Digital Marketing Blog





Yes, you heard it correctly. Google has postponed the imminent Cookie pocalypse for at least two years.

What is “Cookie pocalypse”?

According to Statcounter, Cookiepocalypse plans to remove cookies from Google’s Chrome web browser, which holds at least 65% of the market share. This planned cookie removal is billed as a transfer of user privacy to reduce the amount of data that a third party may retain and track as you browse the web.

Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company. Was originally scheduled to be removed in early 2022, but announced that the Chrome browser will stop supporting user tracking technology by “late 2023.”

What’s happening now?

Plans to remove long-standing web tracking technology from Chrome face pressure from competition regulators, privacy advocates, and the entire digital media industry.

According to Google, this delay helps publishers, advertisers and regulators be satisfied with new technologies being developed to continue enabling targeted advertising even after cookies are being phased out. It seems to give more time. Surrounded by disagreements over technology and regulatory concerns, the industry was not ready to accept this significant change as originally planned.

This decision challenges the challenges tech giants are currently facing as they scramble to address stronger privacy demands while balancing the success of multi-billion dollar online advertising environments. is showing. Google plays an important central role in online advertising as it owns most of the key tools used to mediate the sale of ads across the web.

Today, regulators in many countries are aiming for big technologies in different ways. Specifically, advertising technology is becoming more and more targeted. In June, the European Commission launched a formal antitrust investigation into Google’s advertising technology stack operations to assess whether it violates European Union competition law. The survey also explores Google’s new “Privacy Sandbox” initiative. This could become an integral part of the future to ensure that it does not adversely affect advertising technology competitors.

What’s next?

According to Google, one of the ideas is to use a new technology they are building called “FLoC” (Federated Learning of Cohorts). FLoC proposes new ways to reach people with relevant content and advertising by clustering large groups with “similar interests.” This approach effectively hides individuals “in the crowd” and uses processing on the device to keep the individual’s web history locally private within the browser itself. They claim that this can be at least 95% successful when compared to standard cookie-based browsing (in terms of conversions per dollar).

Using FLoC and other laboratory techniques, the bottom line is that you don’t know what will happen next. It’s definitely obvious, but until then, as usual, it’s been a business for at least a couple of years.

