Innovation hack to identify new business ideas





From Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos, the world’s most successful entrepreneurs want to think that they are born with the innate ability to innovate.

But according to James Chin Moody, a former space engineer who turned into an entrepreneur, innovation has patterns, and even the most inexperienced entrepreneurs are good at identifying new business ideas.

“Innovation is not a noun, but a process of technological change,” he told CNBC MakeIt.

It’s about unleashing existing technology into existing markets in a whole new way.

James Chin Moody

Sendle Co-Founder and CEO

“Innovation is the process of making things, yes, but it’s negligible. It’s the process of taking things and convincing someone to need them,” said Chin Moody, who holds a PhD. .. In innovation theory. “The middle process is what we mean when we talk about innovation.”

Understand the process of innovation

The process of innovation can be thought of in three ways: Technology changes. Market changes; how institutional changes and technologies come to market.

Chin Moody, who co-founded the company in 2015 based on this theory, said that most of about 80% originated in its third segment, and existing technologies are reaching existing markets in new ways. Stated. This business, Sendle, is a carbon-neutral delivery service designed to reduce inefficiencies in the delivery industry by leasing empty legs from existing courier companies.

James Chin Moody, co-founder and CEO of Australian logistics company Sendle.

In the wild

“Yes, you can see new technologies. Yes, you can see new markets when you think about what is causing some of the big changes that are happening now, or where are the big business opportunities in the future. But in many cases, it’s about unleashing existing technology into existing markets in a whole new way, “he said.

This is especially important when entering what Chin Moody calls the “sixth wave of innovation.” In this wave, the physical and digital worlds are becoming more interrelated.

“Now you can take something in nature and start actually identifying its digital version,” said Chin, co-author of “Sixth Wave: How to Succeed in a Resource-Limited World.” Moody says.

Identifying new business opportunities

It leaves many opportunities for potential entrepreneurs to mark them. Chin Moody recommended starting from the market side by looking for “really painful problems” and trying to solve them.

“The more pain you have, the better you can fall in love with the problem, because it’s the driving force behind technology,” he said.

Innovation never happens at the center of the field. It often happens at boundaries. Find the intersection.

James Chin Moody

Sendle Co-Founder and CEO

For Chin Moody, that meant pivoting Sendle when he discovered a real problem. What started out as a pre-owned sharing platform for children’s products turned into a delivery service after noticing the high shipping costs faced by independent sellers and small businesses.

“The problem was very painful and it was a problem not only for people but also for e-commerce,” he said.

That’s why Chin Moody advised us to look at “crossroads” between industries and understand how they work together.

“Innovation never happens at the center of the field, and it often happens at the boundaries,” he said. “Look for an intersection. Look for a place that is a little forgotten. There you can be an expert.”

