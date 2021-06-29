Some important features of Microsoft’s new Windows 11, Tech News News, Top Stories





Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 last week, saying it’s time for personal computers to become more important than ever.

This is especially due to the surge in PC sales due to work and study at home and an increase in PC games during the pandemic.

American software giants are also planning to discontinue current support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025.

Microsoft wants Windows 11 to feel fresh, clean, beautiful, and still familiar. As a result, Windows 11 apps and other design changes reminiscent of Apple’s redesigns will soon be rounded. There are also new colors, themes, transitions and dark modes.

Here are some of the new features in Microsoft’s latest version of the Windows computer operating system:

Tablet-friendly

Windows 11 seems to be more user-friendly to use in tablet mode.

When you remove the keyboard from your tablet, the operating system (OS) automatically expands the space between the icons on the taskbar, making the touch target larger, making it easier to resize and move windows, and use it on the touchpad. The same gesture will be added.

Windows 11 also supports tactile feedback when writing, editing, or drawing with a stylus pen.

New start button

The start button has moved from the bottom left of the screen to the bottom center. The taskbar icon has also moved to the bottom center.

These changes make it easier to find what you need.

However, at least for now, the taskbar is pinned to the bottom center and, unlike previous versions of Windows, it can’t be moved.

[スタート]You can also use the button to view recently worked files, even if they are on your Android or iOS mobile device.

Multitasking

Opening multiple windows cleans up Windows 11 snap layouts and snap groups.

Snap layouts provide several ways to quickly arrange different applications side by side.

Windows 11 can also use the snap group feature to remember apps that have been “snapped” this way so that you can easily multitask later.

The new desktop feature allows you to set up different “home screens” to group apps with related features such as work, school, and games.

Team chat

In Windows 11, Microsoft has integrated chat from Microsoft Teams chat and chat from video conferencing software into the taskbar.

This allows you to connect to all your Windows, Android, or iOS contacts via text, chat, voice, or video calls. You can connect via two-way SMS even if the other party is not downloading the Teams app.

Widget

The widget is currently available for Windows 10, but the Windows 11 experience has been updated and redesigned.

Widgets are a collection of apps such as news, weather information, appointments, etc. In Windows 11, you can access them from the slide-out screen.

According to Microsoft, it uses artificial intelligence and its Edge web browser to provide users with personalized feeds.

game

The game will be improved as Microsoft builds a series of improvements in Windows 11 to enhance the gaming experience. Use AutoHDR for better color and contrast.

Xbox Direct Storage is also included in Windows 11, which makes games load faster. Game Pass, Microsoft’s game subscription service, is built into Windows 11 via the Xbox app, giving gamers the ability to play hundreds of titles right away.

Refurbished store, Android

The Microsoft Store for the app Windows 11 has been redesigned to help you find what you need quickly, the company said. For one thing, it doesn’t look neat and cluttered.

Surprisingly, Microsoft added that Android apps will be coming to Windows 11 with the help of Intel and Amazon. Users can search for the app they need and install it from the Microsoft Store through the Amazon Appstore.

The Android app works on Windows 11 AMD machines as well as Intel-powered machines.

Microsoft is also working to attract more developers by announcing gradual changes in its revenue sharing policy that will allow app developers to maintain 100% of their revenue.

There is no official release date

There is no definitive release date yet, but Microsoft said Windows 11 will be released by the end of this year’s holiday.

Windows 11 is available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and comes pre-installed on new PCs.

However, participants in the Windows Insider program will have access to various beta builds starting this week.

HARDWARE ZONE

