As the next wipe approaches, Tarkov’s escape from the safe container will be disabled.





A major patch of Escape from Tarkov is coming soon. This means that all progress in the FPS survival game will soon be erased. The day before the wipe was always chaotic and this time there are extra wrinkles – safe containers are no longer safe.

Tarkov’s secure container, separated by Greek letters, is a box that can be stored in inventory, and you can get a little loot even if you are killed before you reach the extraction point. They are good for storing valuable and unusual items-you may want to hide the key there, or the specific item the vendor is looking for in the quest you are working on. However, safe containers have been disabled for the time being. The message seems to be that everyone forgets the quest, goes in and mixes it, and then everyone resets to zero.

But narratively, the developer Battlestate Games hints at something serious on the horizon-at least this time it’s not the hotly-expected Tarkov Streets map. However, the official Twitter account has been updated with images of communications between fictitious factions playing in Tarkov.

One is a Russian report directed to the “Chairman of the Investigation Commission” of the Russian Federation in the Norbinsk region, warning about a team ambushed by an unknown army with the tools needed to open a secure container. doing.

#EscapefromTarkov pic.twitter.com/wUYT9PDKBf

— Battle State Games (@bstategames) June 27, 2021

Another image posted to the Battlestate Twitter account shows a photo of a forum post from an “unknown user”. This warns that something “strange” is happening, and the vendor seems to be offloading inventory “for a penny”. “Something is coming,” says the last easy-to-read line.

#EscapefromTarkov pic.twitter.com/6hrPNehlnF

— Battle State Games (@bstategames) June 28, 2021

This is also supported by Talkov. Vendors trading outside the raid offer everything at cheap basement prices. So if you want to try it, now is the time.

#EscapefromTarkov pic.twitter.com/azQJT1hYNe

— Battle State Games (@bstategames) June 28, 2021

The latest in-game communication seems to reveal the date of the patch. This is a letter from UNTAR International Dispatched High Command calling for the eviction of hostile forces in Tarkov. This disarmament must occur by June 30 at 10 am in TLT, the time zone of East Timor. You can see that this is June 29th, 6pm PDT / 9pm EDT, June 30th, 2am BST.

This is a safe bet on when the next patch, the Progression Wipe, will take place. The content of this patch is not mentioned in the Battle State, but may include expansions to the factory and the new sledgehammer swing scab boss, Tagira, which was teased in the trailer above.

