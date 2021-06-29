ORNL Names Entrepreneur Oak Ridge’s Innovation Crossroads Cohort





In June, six science and technology innovators from across the United States participated in the fifth cohort of Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Innovation Crossroads Program.

As the only Southeastern R & D program for entrepreneurs based at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Laboratory, Innovation Crossroads supports science-based start-ups and is a laboratory-to-market innovation, according to a news release. We support the progress of various technologies.

Innovation Crossroads is sponsored by the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office.

New this year, DOE’s Building Technologies Office is helping innovators in building energy efficiency research. The Tennessee Valley Authority has rejoined as a third year program sponsor to enable innovators focused on energy-related research.

The six innovators were selected through a merit-based process and had the opportunity to work with ORNL’s world-class scientific experts and unique capabilities to advance technology for commercialization. This includes the Summit, the most powerful supercomputer in the United States. DOE’s largest advanced manufacturing research center, a manufacturing demonstration facility. Building Technologies Research and Integration Center, DOE’s only user facility specializing in building research. And Spallation Neutron Source provides atomic-level insights into materials. Innovators partner with a network of southeastern mentoring organizations to help develop business strategies to bring technological breakthroughs to market.

According to the news release, the Fellows and their respective projects’ 5th Innovation Crossroads Cohort includes:

Caleb Alexander: Sodium ion membrane for high energy, low cost sodium-air batteries

Alexander’s aquatic sodium-air battery can achieve the highest possible energy density while using low cost elements such as sodium, which is available free of charge as seen in the ocean. Sodium pneumatic batteries allow the industry to economically shift to solar and wind energy, while at the same time enabling affordable, same-day drone delivery of electric vehicles, even technically feasible for electric aviation. .. Battery manufacturing uses a new roll-to-roll manufacturing process to create a flexible, stable, fast-conducting sodium-ion composite membrane with a stable reactive oxygen catalyst. Alexander holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas.

Sam Evans: Carbon-supported magnetic nanoabsorbent

Evans has developed a new water filtration process that uses mesoporous carbon from waste tires impregnated with magnetic iron oxide nanoparticles to bind to pollutants in water and easily filter with magnets. By allowing the nanoparticles to occupy the porous framework of carbon, the nanoparticles do not deteriorate due to interaction with the surrounding air. Iron oxide nanoparticles provide improved stability, increased magnetic response, and enhanced adsorption to material properties. The combination of carbon support and magnetic iron nanoparticles allows for a wider range of toxic pollutants with higher adsorption capacity. Evans holds a PhD in Energy Science and Engineering from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Tommy Gibbons: Energy efficient, carbon-negative bio-based insulation

Gibbons has developed a non-toxic, high-performance, carbon-negative linen fiber insulation. Hemp-based products can significantly reduce building carbon dioxide emissions while improving the health and comfort of residents. Refractory materials can also achieve high R-values, which indicate efficiency. Hemp-based insulation does not emit carbon and all materials are available in the United States, making it cheaper to manufacture. Gibbons holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Princeton University and is a Certified Green Associate of LEEDING IN Energy and Environmental Design. ..

Shuchi “SK” Khurana: Real-time monitoring of metal laminate modeling

Khurana created a platform for in-process monitoring of laminated builds by using artificial intelligence models to identify defects based on images collected during the manufacturing process. By arranging an infrared camera and a near-infrared camera in combination, the accuracy of detected defects can be improved. Monitoring technology improves the efficiency of laminate molding and produces higher quality components. It is expected to lead to an increase in the adoption of laminated metal molding for producible components. Khurana holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and Science from The Ohio State University.

Forrest Shriver: Building a database using machine learning to detect cyber attacks

Shriver has developed a continuous automated learning system for building asset-specific operational databases. This technology collects and summarizes high-throughput data sources that remain robust under a variety of conditions. In this case, the amount of data flowing in at one point can be significantly different from the amount of data flowing in at another point in terms of importance. time. Secure systems are also expected to be scalable and deployable across diverse industries, eliminating the need for manually monitored data collection. Shriver holds a PhD in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Florida.

Philip Stuckey: 3D Hierarchical Separator and Catalyst Support System for Fuel Cells

Stacky’s new bipolar plate separator provides a robust construction that meets the durability requirements of fuel cell stacks while extending the life of fuel cell electrode catalysts. Utilizing new catalyst carrier systems and processes, fuel cell durability and efficiency are improved by activating and renewing platinum group catalysts in fuel cell electrodes. This process will also reduce the overall cost of fuel cell vehicles over their lifetime. Stuckey holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

“We look forward to welcoming this new innovator cohort to Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s campus and innovation crossroads program,” said Moe Khaleel, ORNL’s interim adjutant for science and technology and projects, in a release. “These diverse entrepreneurs are developing technologies that will significantly enhance manufacturing, transportation, construction and energy applications across the United States and have the opportunity to work with large Southeastern companies in the Knoxville-Oakridge region. Will be part of location-based innovation in. “

The innovator received a two-year fellowship that provided living expenses, support for a comprehensive business development plan, and up to $ 200,000 for joint research and development at ORNL, the largest scientific and energy research institute in the United States. .. Innovation Crossroads welcomed the first cohort of innovators in May 2017. This program is part of the Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program created by the Advanced Manufacturing Office within DOE’s Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Department to help guide and support the progress of science-based startups. World-class technology from the lab to the market. The Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program addresses a significant human capital gap by providing fellowships and institutional homes for talented innovators to become entrepreneurs for the first time.

“Through the crossroads of innovation, the Advanced Manufacturing Office connects scientists and engineers with the resources and mentors needed to transform promising ideas into breakthrough energy and manufacturing technologies,” said AMO’s news release. Deputy Director Michael McKittrick said. “This latest innovator group participates in the program with many ideas that could help make the US manufacturing sector more competitive and enable the future of clean energy.”

“We are excited to sponsor the first Building Technologies Office Fellow at Innovation Crossroads,” said Mary Hubbard, BTO’s technology-to-market manager, in a news release. “We look forward to seeing the impact of innovators on high-performance, low-carbon building materials. By migrating these types of materials to products on the market, the United States will reach 2050. By the time we are on the road to a carbon-free building sector. “

“Science-based start-ups are developing and expanding innovative technologies that will help shape the future,” said Joe Hoagland, vice president of innovation and research at TVA, in a release. “TVA is pleased to continue its partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory and is honored to be able to support this class of foresight. They are not only those who serve in the Tennessee Valley, but nationally and worldwide. We are developing innovative technologies that can make a real difference to everyone. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oakridger.com/story/business/2021/06/29/ornl-names-innovation-crossroads-cohort-entrepreneurs-oak-ridge/5328023001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos