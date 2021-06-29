Samsung previews new smartwatch software running on Google





Samsung today announced new details about its smartwatch software co-developed with Google, promising a smartwatch experience with a wider and more synchronized third-party app and a more seamless connection to Android smartphones.

“The new operating system and One UI: this is a great combination and will be coming to the next Galaxy Watch,” said Christina Burton, event director at Samsung Electronics UK, at Mobile World Congress.

Little is known about the new smartwatch hardware, except that Samsung has confirmed that it will have an eSIM.

“The new Galaxy Watch will be the first device to feature the One UI Watch and a new integrated platform to be unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked event later this summer. Stay tuned for the new Galaxy Watch,” the company said. I am. In a press release.

Android more than ever

The new Samsung system was first announced at Google’s I / O event in May. Until recently, the non-Apple smartwatch world in the United States was fragmented between Samsung’s Tizen OS, Google’s Wear OS, and Fitbit, none of which was dominant. With Google’s purchase of Fitbit and a new partnership with Samsung, all anti-Apple energy will be integrated into a single force for Android-compatible watches.

Samsung and Google executives told MWC that the new integrated platform will be more battery-efficient, more responsive and have more consistent health sensing. It also brings app developers together in one place.

“Finally, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite Google apps on the new Galaxy Watch, and you’ll also find new and popular apps in the Android developer ecosystem,” said Sameer Samat, Vice President of Product Management. Says. Android and Wear on Google.

Several fast-moving demos flew around a number of app icons to show that the partnership was formed. Samsung’s press release mentions all Google apps. Adidas Running, Golfbuddy Smart Caddie, Strava, and Swim.com; Calm and Sleep Cycle; and Spotify. Samsung seems to be focusing on health, location-based, and entertainment apps, not just putting them on the watch.

“When you install an app with a watch on your phone, it’s automatically downloaded to your watch,” says Burton.

Other new features include a call block list that is synced between your watch and your phone. World clock synchronized between watch and mobile phone. A settings menu that is very similar to the settings menu on the Galaxy Phone.

The company also showed an easy way for Android developers to create new watch faces using a web-based interface.

This is a disruption to Samsung’s wearable operating system that has been running on Samsung’s own Tizen OS for several years. According to Samsung, existing Tizen OS watches will receive three years of software support from the first launch date.

