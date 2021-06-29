Rumors of Ghost Of Tsushima Ikishima expansion intensify after web domain registration





It’s been almost a year since Sucker Punch Productions released the amazing Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 4. The adventures of Hitoshi Sakai and the battle with the hordes of Mongolia were beautiful and well-designed experiences and free multiplayer co-op. The Legend update only helped to make the great game even better. With the development of the rumored “Ghost of Ixima”, fans seem to be looking forward to it now.

I already know about making the film into a movie, but last week there were rumors that it could be expanded. Industry insider Shpeshal_Nick ignited things on Twitter and started things. Currently, the domain of Ghost of Ikishima is registered, further solidifying the claim.

Perhaps more importantly, the domain redirects users to the official PlayStation 4Games portal. This could be either further evidence of the Ghost of Ikishima’s expansion or an elaborate prank.

The breakout hit expansion isn’t too far from imagination. After all, Sucker Punch Productions created high quality extensions in previous games. Both Infamous: Festival of Blood and Infamous: First Light were substantial DLC. It’s no wonder that the ghosts of Ikeshima come back to life.

Historically, Iki Island, or Iki Island, is located between South Korea and Fukuoka Prefecture. Ichijima, which is part of the Tsushima Strait, was also the target of the 1274 invasion of Mongolia.

Rumors of Sony’s event in July may come to light sooner rather than later. Fans are also hoping to see more of the next God of War, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Jake is a full-time trophy hunter and achievement gather on the console and a victim of a part-time Steam sale. He has one for Batman and a great statue and lacks space for both. Send help.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://geekculture.co/ghost-of-tsushima-ikishima-expansion-rumours-intensify-following-web-domain-registration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

