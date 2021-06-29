Google Doodle honors iconic Mexican artist Pedro Linares Rupes





In 1936, a Mexican artist named Pedro Linares Rupes fell into an enthusiastic dream while unconscious in bed. The dream depicts the mountainous region of his own death and rebirth, inhabited by ferocious and fantastic creatures, each yelling “Alebrijes, Alebrijes, Alebrijes!”

When Linares recovered, he tried to recreate the beast in a paper-like form so that his family and friends could dream of him. His sculptures produced a brightly colored Mexican folk craft known as alebrije.

To celebrate his contribution to the arts, Google dedicated Doodle on Tuesday to celebrate the artist’s 115th birthday.

Born June 29, 1906 in Mexico City, Linares was trained to use Cartonella art, or papier-mch, to create hard sculptural objects such as piertas, human masks, and carabella. ..

But his real success came when he fell ill at the age of 30 and dreamed of a strange forest where he saw trees, animals, rocks and clouds suddenly turn into strange, unnaturally colored animals. .. He saw a donkey with butterfly wings, an ondori with bull horns, and a lion with an eagle head-all chanting meaningless “Alebrijes”. A terrible sound leads Linares to suffer a terrible headache before waking up.

Over the years, he refined his artwork to create colorful patterned sculptures featuring unusual combinations of reptiles, insects, birds and mammals, such as those depicted in Doodle on Tuesday. His fame grew and his art was soon admired, especially from the iconic Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

In 1990, he won the National Prize for Arts and Literature in the popular arts and traditions category. This is the highest honor for the Mexican government artisans. He died two years later at the age of 88.

