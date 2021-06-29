House passes bill to bolster scientific research





Washington House passed two bipartisan bills aimed at strengthening U.S. R & D programs on Monday with the Senate on the best way to invest in scientific innovation to strengthen U.S. competitiveness. Set up a battle.

The bill is House’s response to the vast endless frontier law passed by the Senate this month, sinking unprecedented federal investment into a number of emerging technologies to compete with China. However, lawmakers who drafted the House’s action took a different approach, doubling funding for traditional research initiatives at the National Science Foundation over the next five years, and a 7 percent increase for the Department of Energy’s Department of Science. Requested.

Contrast raises concerns among members of the House of Representatives that the Senate bill has placed an oversized and overly normative focus on recreating Beijing’s aggressive move to gain early technological development and industrial dominance. It was reflected. Instead, lawmakers argued that the United States should devote more resources to its own proven R & D capabilities.

To remain a world leader in science and technology, we need to act now, said Eddie Bernice Johnson, Democrat of Texas, and chairman of the Scientific Committee. But we should not act in a hurry. Instead of trying to mimic the efforts of emerging competitors, we need to double the innovation engine proven by the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy.

Parliamentarians and their aides will harmonize the bill passed by the Senate with the two bills passed on Monday, facilitating extensive debate on industrial policy and how to strengthen US competitiveness.

The two bills passed 345-67 and 351-68.

One of the major discrepancies or tensions between the House and Senate versions is that the Senate version is really focused on China, said Robert D. Atkinson, President of the Information Technology Innovation Foundation. He added that Johnsons’ bill prioritizes more social policy issues such as science, technology, engineering, math education and climate change.

President Biden said in a statement Monday that he was moved by the passage of the House bill and that his administration looks forward to continuing to work with the House and Senate in developing the final bill that I can sign.

The House bill omits many of the core provisions of the Senate Act, including $ 52 billion in emergency subsidies to semiconductor manufacturers and numerous trade provisions. Instead of creating a regional technology hub nationwide, as the Senate bill does, one of the House bills establishes a designated board of science and engineering solutions at the National Science Foundation.

Members of the House Scientific Committee have focused primarily on researching and funding holistic approaches to scientific innovation, while selecting several new technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced computing. ..

History teaches that problem-solving itself drives innovation, which can create new industries and achieve competitive advantage, Johnson writes.

William A, Scholl Chair of International Business at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. In the section on public health issues and the STEM workforce, Reinsch said House had a broader definition of how to harness innovation capabilities. ..

Senate legislation passed by 68-32 votes is the majority of New York Democrats and long-time Chinese hawks who have been eager to enact what will be the most important intervention for the government. Passed through the conference room by Senator Chuck Schumer. With decades of industrial policy. This was largely supported by bipartisan concerns about China’s strangler figs on the global supply chain, which has become particularly serious in the shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Biden praised the passage and said he hoped to sign the law as soon as possible.

It will allocate hundreds of billions more to the US scientific R & D pipeline, create grants, and facilitate agreements between private companies and research universities to drive breakthroughs in new technologies.

Reflecting similar concerns from members of the House Science Committee, as the bill passed through the conference room, Senators made up most of the $ 100 billion planned as a research and development hub for new technologies at the National Science Foundation. Was also transferred to basic research. As a research institute operated by the energy department. The amount of state-of-the-art research has been reduced to $ 29 billion, and the rest of the original funding has been poured into research and laboratories.

These changes could reassure Congressmen trying to coordinate the two bills in the coming months.

