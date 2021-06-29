Sonic Generations gets a dazzling first-person mod makeover





Sonic Generations has an unpleasant first-person mod that makes players wonder how hedgehogs work in VR.

Warning Introduced through a tweet with a warning: This will hurt your eyes terribly, made by a modder done by Skyth on Twitter. They also made it clear that I would never be responsible for what happened to you and would play at your own risk.

POV: You are Sonic pic.twitter.com/z1cvy0WTuy

— Skyth (@bsthlc) June 27, 2021

Certain sections, such as 2D areas and certain walls in tight spaces, seem to be more difficult to navigate than others. To enable mods, the player must have HedgeModManager installed and it is recommended to turn off Boost Particles.

Many of the replies on Twitter mentioned the fear of vomiting several times, but soon began to speculate on the potential of sonic VR games.

No wonder he didn’t talk throughout the classical era, he was doing his best not to vomit

— Garrulous64 (@ Garrulous64YT) June 27, 2021

This Twitter user praises Sonic’s ability to recover quickly and takes a more positive view of the situation.

Everyone talks about Sonic not getting sick when it spins so much, but can we pay attention to how fast he can react from that spin? He has a divine reaction.

— NEW WARIOWARE LET’S GO (@TrashUnleashedR) June 27, 2021

Sega recently hosted a 30th anniversary concert at the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, streaming symphony tracks from the entire series.

In addition to the classic Sonic Track orchestra performance, Crush 40 played the rock band behind the songs in the series, including the main themes of Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2, to a live virtual audience.

It was also revealed that a new game from the Sonic Team will be available in 2022, and a classic game compilation titled Sonic Origins.

In a recent interview released prior to the anniversary, Takashi Iizuka, head of the Sonic Team and vice president of product development for the franchise, hopes that 2022 Sonic Games will lay the foundation for future titles. Said.

Iizuka said Sonic Adventure laid the foundation for the 20-year-old Sonic title. Similarly, we really hope that this new title, released in 2022, will lay the foundation for the next future Sonic title, the idea behind the team’s challenge.

