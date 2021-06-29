Google Pixel Buds A Series Review





I’m the type of person who always needs a soundtrack. Whether I’m sweating in the gym or walking my dog, I want to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts and bother my head.

So I always use headphones and check my gear as part of my job, so I have a lot of options. I usually circulate a set of different buds and over-ear cans, depending on what I’m doing. For example, headphones used during training in the backyard have different requirements than commuting buds, but recently I’ve been getting one particular set, regardless of plan. It’s Google’s new Pixel Buds A series.

A streamlined step away from the heavy-duty main Pixel Buds line, headphones provide everything you need for everyday carrying earphones and more. To be sure, the most attractive feature of the Pixel Buds A series may be the $ 99 price tag.

Walking around with the Pixel Buds A-Series is much less hassle than the other buds I’ve used. Normally, when you go out to the world with your earphones in, you need to reserve space in your pocket for a strangely shaped case. This is especially problematic when the case is designed like a treasure chest and the lid is fully open. Shut mechanism. The Pixel A-series case, which resembles a flat egg in both size, shape, and color, easily slides into your side or back pocket. The hinge mechanism of the case in the upper third of the unit opens and closes smoothly. This is a design similar to Apple’s AirPod case.

The small A-series buds, with a small silicone wing design designed to be stable to the ear, fit comfortably without digging into the leaves (a problem I had with similarly designed buds). At one point, I was doing chores around my apartment, so I wore the A-series buds for more than 3 hours without any discomfort. Even in half the time, I can’t think of many other dents in my ears. But that comfort doesn’t come at the expense of a secure fit. During testing, I made the A-series the only workout headphone. All movements and sways resulting from weightlifting, running, and even the jumping kicks and punches of the martial arts punching bag routine were fine. Jogging and jumping do not affect the fit or sound.

Especially considering the size, the sound quality is impressive. The A-series doesn’t produce the same depth of sound as a high quality on-ear or over-ear can, but without the small feedback or leaks that plague compact buds. You can also fully concentrate on the narration of your audiobook without being drawn into the outside world. Google’s Adaptive Sound feature, which automatically adjusts the volume according to your surroundings, works almost unnoticed and is a godsend for dogs walking down busy streets. The phone is seamless and the bud has a special beamforming mic to pick up your voice.

All of these features are great, but what made the A-series my go-to was the impressive battery life. As I said, I’m an obsessive listener — and at some point I used it for almost a week before I needed to refill the battery. Google estimates that the bud will provide 5 hours of continuous playback and the case will incur up to 24 hours of additional charges. Given my frequent use, I wouldn’t be surprised if these estimates were conservative. However, my observations here may be a bit distorted due to the speed of powering on the unit. With a USB-C charger, you can use it for about 3 hours in just 15 minutes.

I tested the A series using an iPhone. The pairing experience was almost painless and I had no connectivity issues when I swapped multiple Bluetooth audio options on the same device. According to Google, Android users can spend even easier time with a simple single-tap process. There are also some cool Google Assistant features available to Android users, such as real-time translation.

The Pixel Buds A Series doesn’t offer all the features you’re looking for in a tech bud set. This is a kind of point. After all, Google still offers the mainline Pixel Buds, offering more audio features, colors, and wireless charging cases.

But the A-series offers almost all the same specs and all-day audio at a more accessible $ 99 price tag, without a big investment. It’s $ 80 cheaper than the standard Pixel Buds, and, importantly, $ 50 cheaper than Apple’s most basic AirPods model (and $ 150 cheaper than the AirPods Pro). In fact, you can’t find a better price for a set of buds with these specifications and sound quality unless you’re considering a discounted model of older generation technology. No more useful personal audio.

