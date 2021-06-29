Library technical assistant reaches out to help





The Technical Desk, which is part of the Innovation and Digital Learning Department, has always been at the forefront of Evanston Public Library services to the community. Located on the third floor of the main library, the team is tasked with helping patrons use computers, printers, and other technical services available.

But beyond this role, technical desk staff can help patrons tackle more common issues, connect to critical services, and discuss when needed. Last year, a pandemic interrupted this important function of the team’s work, but now the situation is recovering and health guidelines are gradually loosening, so the tech desk is back and more needed than ever. I will.

Chi Williams, Technology Assistant (Photo courtesy of Barbara Freeman)

There really isn’t a strict definition of a tech desk job. Chi Williams, a member of the team, said she and her colleagues play different roles at work, at the request of patrons.

According to Williams, we go back and forth between helping people with real technical problems such as computers and printing and listening to them talking. They are just there to experience what they are talking about in their lives. The library is a safe place for many of these people, so you can relax in ways you wouldn’t otherwise be able to.

Story from the desk

At the Librarys tech desk, much more is done than the staff routinely assists all kinds of people with all sorts of concerns. Here are some of their stories:

Morgan Patten: There was this woman who was asked to proofread her resume and cover letter. And I thought I had to help her with this. I can’t get her to send this, it could be very good. It can be said that she had a lot of skills, she just didn’t know how to write this kind of document that requires some kind of specific knowledge.

And that’s part of what they measure in job interviews in several positions: you have the knowledge to write such a document. This may be really good skills or really teachable, but it is really limited for those who have never learned those skills.

So I just sat down with her and we rehashed everything. We redone her resume and helped her write a cover letter. It was a really good experience, and you could say she was really, really grateful. After that, I didn’t come back for help, so I would like to get a job.

Last year was very difficult. In addition to isolating individual members of the community, the pandemic also exacerbated Evanston’s digital divide. According to Heather Lindahl, another member of the team, the barriers to important digital services and resources that many are experiencing are big problems that many of us take for granted. People who do not have the Internet, computers, telephones or other devices can be separated from other societies. As a result, many people affected by the digital divide rely on the free assistance provided by the technical desk. However, it can also feel like a temporary solution.

According to Lindahl, their experience with technical problems is really just the tip of the iceberg of much bigger problems.

However, more and more libraries are taking a greater role in helping to eliminate the digital divide. In providing people in need of Wi-Fi hotspots, job hunting, takeaway kits, laptops, etc., TechDesk is here to strengthen the Evanston community and keep people’s lives in it. I’m reaching out more than ever.

EPL Secretary-General Karen Danczak Lyons said ensuring broadband connectivity, a recent essential resource for anyone in need of broadband connectivity, is essential with partners such as the city of Evanston and school districts. It states that it is advocating.

With 43 million new funding from the federal government, we hope it can be piloted at least in certain areas of the city where broadband improvements are needed. Broadband should be like any other utility. We expect gas, electricity and water to be for us. The same applies to broadband. Especially in pandemics, we’ve seen what happens when people are left disconnected.

Story from the desk

Chi Williams: I had a patron and my sister went through a pandemic process. They don’t know if it was COVID or something else, but either way she passed now, and he understood her funeral arrangements and proved her will. Get and have all of these various specifics and he tells me about it because Im prints something, signs it, scans it and sends it back to the lawyer, or just him Helps me do what I need to do that day, such as writing compliments. His sister and I can read it. And I see how beautiful she was and how much he valued her. I still have a copy of her compliment. The fact that he told me to keep a copy and the fact that he is careful enough to keep telling me about the situation, even if it is in this one direction, is his life It’s great to be part of.

Heather Lindahl, Technology Assistant (Photo courtesy of Barbara Freeman)

Heather Lindar, who works with Williams, has more than just a visible job, and interpersonal relationships that connect with patrons and listen when needed play a big part in their role. Said.

At the tech desk, he was like a bartender, Lindar said. There is no alcohol, but people come and interact with us.

And because of its special frontline connections, Lindar often sees the community at the most vulnerable moments. She has several stories of helping people in difficult situations and those suffering from severe mental or physical health. Today, tech desks have juices, snacks, and other resources to help mitigate these situations.

The tech desk is a very important intermediary between the library and the patrons it supports. However, it has been difficult to maintain that relationship during the past year’s pandemic. When the library was not open, technical workers lost the benefit of face-to-face contact due to the measurement of social distance. They were able to provide the necessary support patrons, but only in remote areas. When the library opened in the summer of 2020, the situation was still unusual, but it has returned as a place where Evanstonians can get direct help.

After this change, it was very important for patrons that the library was quite open for them everywhere after a difficult year of closed rooms. Most of the time, people are happy to have someone there to help them.

Kenneth McCain, a patron who is familiar with the staff at the tech desk, said the services he receives at the library are truly special.

Everyone was very heartfelt, McCain said. And because of the pandemic, so many people, including myself, were always isolated at home. You can leave home and come here for business, etc. and have polite people have the kind words that you shouldn’t take it anywhere.

Especially over the past year, McCane said the support provided by the staff at the technical desk and their presence in the building have benefited many. Its reliability, stability and quality are bringing him back again.

Story from the desk

Heather Lindahl: There was a patron who didn’t know how to check the stimulus. He said he hadn’t gained anything, and he was ill, immunocompromised, very low energy, and just struggling with the system. So I found someone at Truman University to help me with a free program through a ladder-up. Only one booking is available and I booked for him.

He went and got all this exciting money, and every time he came (now) this was like a month ago, my life is now very good, thank you very much .. Thank you for his gratitude, but I know he was the only one I could do because they had only one promise. And so many people don’t have the ability to jump over all hoops.

We see a lot of the systems we technically interface with and how the intersections of them create real barriers for people. It’s an interesting vantage point I have. People experiencing these problems often blame themselves, they blame themselves for not being tech-savvy, and where they are causing problems is how their system interacts with other systems. I don’t think you understand how it works. And they are unaware that these problems are occurring.

The role of the tech desk has the potential to grow in the future. Morgan Patten, who recently joined the desk team, said expanding the team’s educational initiatives and promoting digital literacy among adults could be a promising path for libraries.

According to Patten, this desk has a lot to offer, not just put someone on your computer. And there is definitely plenty of potential and room for growth in this sector.

According to Patten, the desk is also experimenting with creating programs to attract and support underserved patrons, including those who are homeless. Helping people in difficult situations connect to resources and employment opportunities, according to Patten, is a particularly influential feature of desks.

Lindahl said the work of the technical desk is very important. In addition to providing day-to-day support, eliminating the digital divide can have transformative effects on the lives of so many people.

According to Lindahl, life-changing things happen when people get to work online and have access to employment, social security benefits, stimulus checks and unemployment checks. There are so many doors to unlock that technology is required to unlock.

