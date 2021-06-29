Update 1-Google removes map of hundreds of Thais accused of opposition king





By Fanny Potkin and Panu Wongcha-um

Singapore / Bangkok, June 28 (Reuters)-Google withdrew two Google Maps documents on Monday listing the names and addresses of hundreds of Thai activists accused by the royal family of opposition to the monarchy. Said the technology company.

Thai royalist activist Songklod “Pukem” Chuenchoopol told Reuters that he and a team of 80 volunteers would map and report to police that they insulted the monarchy.

A Google spokeswoman for Alphabet said in an email that “the issue has been fixed”: “We have a clear policy on what is acceptable for user-created My Maps content. Maps created by users who violate the policy Will be deleted. “

One version of the map Reuters saw contained the names and addresses of nearly 500 people, many of whom were students, including photographs in college and high school uniforms. It was viewed more than 350,000 times.

The faces of the nominated people were covered with a black square with number 112, referring to an article under national criminal law that insults or defames the monarchy up to 15 years in prison. It was.

Neither map was accessible when Reuters tried to open the map late Monday.

Songklod said he and a team of volunteers sought to highlight those who accused them of violating the law.

“When each of us sees something offensive on social media, we put it on a map,” he said. Songklod described it as a “psychological” war operation, stating that its purpose was to discourage people from online criticism of the monarchy.

The youth-led protests that began last year have led to unprecedented criticism of the monarchy, calling for reforms both on the street and online.

The government did not immediately respond to comments regarding the removal of Google Maps or the content contained therein.

Retired Army captain and prominent right-wing activist Sonkurod, 54, said the operation targeting opponents of the monarchy was considered a “great success” despite the map being removed. It was.

Royal activists said their content came from public research.

Critics of human rights groups and founders said the map contained personal data and addresses of hundreds of people and could be at risk of violence.

Andrew MacGregor Marshall, a Scottish-based monarchy critic and one of the earliest, said: Emphasize the existence of the map.

“It is clear that Thai youth who want democracy are at risk of worsening.” (Reports by Fanny Potkin in Singapore and Panu Wongcha-um in Bangkok, additional reports by Jessie Pang, by Matthew Tostevin and Alison Williams. Edit)

