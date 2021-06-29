How Live Engagement Can Boost Retail Brands in 2021 — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





There are many different live engagement methods available, all of which help to contribute to a better customer experience and brand satisfaction.

Build a relationship of trust with our customers

Online shopping has proven to be very popular, but many will be cautious about shopping with people they have never heard of. This becomes even more difficult as the cost of purchasing an item increases.

To build that trust, you need to have the same in-store customer experience online that you get in the real world.

Engaging with your customers before you even think about buying can affect how they see your brand and how easy it is for them to move through their sales funnel.

Real-time engagement can create the real-world store experience customers are looking for. However, it is all about using the right tools and efforts to make it successful.

Separate your brand from competition

Not all brands use live engagement like any other brand. Many fashion brands like Pretty Little Thing do everything they can to interact with their audience.

Whether or not you ask for feedback on future livestreaming campaigns, these interactions have helped build communities and are known for their active and personal engagement with their customers.

In a saturated industry, it can be difficult to distinguish between the two brands, so it’s important to stand out with your engagement platform and new marketing practices. So do more to impress your customers.

Listen to customer feedback and become a brand that does more than just sell your products. After all, all retailers sell their products. Interaction and live engagement can set you apart from other competitors.

Live Engagement Tips to Boost Your Brand

There are many ways to use live engagement as a brand, so let’s start with a few favorites.

Take advantage of social media contests

Many retail brands give back to their customers in contests, but these are just as rewarding for the brand.

Running a friend tag contest where the entry person needs to tag one or more friends as part of the entry is a great way to increase your followers. Not only does it bring more traffic to your posts, it also offers more interaction opportunities when it comes to commenting back.

Get involved with all platforms using Hootsuite

Regardless of the number of social media platforms retailers use, it’s difficult to try to manage them all at once.

Part of live engagement is trying to reach as many customers as possible. Using multiple social media platforms makes it difficult, but with the right communication tools, it’s much easier.

Hootsuite is a prime example of managing live engagement across social media platforms at once.

