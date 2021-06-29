Justice head wrath on PS4 this fall





Owlcat Games has partnered with Koch Media again to release Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous on PlayStation 4. The publisher’s new Prime Matter label is responsible for releasing games released later this year in retail stores.

The classic isometric RPG is set in the Worldwound. The rift was opened in the abyss, allowing the fear of consuming it all to spread around the world. The war on terrorism has already been fierce for over a century, and now it’s time for players to lead an army to challenge the Demon King and end it all the time. Combat takes place in real time in a pause or turn-based mode that players can switch at any time. You also have the option to control the army from above or gain control from the field as a commander.

Players will be able to create characters based on the Pathfinder First Edition ruleset. There are 25 classes, 12 character races, hundreds of spells, feats, and ability choices. The problem is the balance between good and evil, and it becomes heavy. The eight mythical paths offer different abilities in your decision to decide whether you will be an angel, a demon, a rich, a trickster, an ion, an azata, a gold dragon, or a walking herd. More than 10 companions can also participate in your journey, but you need to earn their respect.

The latest trailer of the game shows off the vast fortress of Dresen, a city lost 70 years ago after a terrorist attack. The Queen wants the hero to regain the fortress by the means necessary, but where players begin this mission depends on their choice and advice from those who have witnessed the siege. The fortress also depends on the mythic pass that the player follows.

Wrath of the Righteous will be the second game in the Pathfinder franchise, following Pathfinder: Kingmaker in the 2018s. The latest title will arrive on PlayStation 4 this fall.

