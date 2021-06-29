Pedro Linares Rupes: Google Honors Mexican Sculptor





The latest Google Doodle celebrates the birthday of Pedro Linares Rupes, the artist who sculpted the first “alebrijes”, the flagship of Mexican folk art.

Life of Pedro Linares Rupes

Pedro Linares Rupes was born 115 years ago on June 29, 1906 in Mexico City today. From an early age, Linares learned from his father how to carve paper, a type of art known as “Cartonella” in Mexico, and created traditional works such as Piata and Day of the Dead decorations.

[In1945duringyearsoffightingillnessLinaresexperiencedavividdreamofheatturningrocksandcloudsintocreaturesofanotherworldwithstrangewingshornsandteethThroughoutthedreamsthecreaturesseemedtosaythecoinedword”alebrijes”[1945年、数年にわたる病気との戦いの最中に、リナレスは、岩や雲が奇妙な翼、角、歯を持つ異世界の生き物に変わるという鮮やかな熱の夢を経験しました。夢を通して、生き物たちは「alebrijes」という作り言葉を言っているようでした。

Even after his illness was over, the monster from this dream stuck to him. Pedro Linares Rupes borrowed a new life and used his Cartonella skills to revive the creatures and began selling them as Alebriers.

It didn’t take long for alebrijes to catch up, not only in Mexico but also internationally. Inspired by Linares’ work, other artists began to create their own versions of alebrijes, creating new styles of artwork. Pedro Linares Rupes was awarded the Mexican National Prize for Arts and Sciences in 1990 for his contributions to Mexican culture.

Pedro Linares Lpez Doodle

To celebrate Pedro Linares Rupes’ contribution to Mexican folk art, Google graffiti artist Emily Barrera created Alebrier using papier-mch. The photo is posted on the Google homepage today. As you can imagine, the engraving is divided into sections that closely match the color of the letters “Google”. In true Alebrier fashion, inspired by some of Linares’ most famous works, Valera’s dream creatures are snake bodies, bull horns, lizard-like legs, and bat wings. It features a discrepancy.

