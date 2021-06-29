World Of Warcraft Arena World Championship returns on July 31st





|

Blizzard Entertainment today announced that the World Of Warcraft Arena World Championship will return on July 31st. At this event, the top 16 teams from North America and Europe will take part in the Season 2 circuit, all competing for the top spot and a $ 160,000 prize pool share. All teams will compete in a four-week round-robin starting at the end of July. The top four in each region will move to the Shadowlands 2021 Grand Finals to win shots in the larger $ 300,000 prize pool. We are looking forward to the event, so here are the details from the organizers.

The World Of Warcraft Arena World Championship logo, courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment.

The top six teams from each region during the Season 1 circuit secured a spot for the next season. The top two teams from the Relegation Cup participated, and the bottom two teams from each region faced off against the new PvP Challenger Openfield. The latest AWC circuit teams (My Way and Bad luckbones in Europe, and Borngood’s retirement fund and Shadow Word in North America: Chicken) are in a difficult battle to prove that they have what they need to sit inside the AWC team’s Pantheon. Face to face. In Season 2, the teams will face off in their latest content release, The Chains of Domination. The new content comes with a whole new meta. AWC casters shared their thoughts on how this could shape Season 2 after immersing themselves in a public test realm of new content.

Sid “Supatease” Compston – “I expect Feral Druids, Assassin Rogues and Death Knights to land in top competitive locations. Most teams do not have access to Feral Druids or Death Knights as” main class “. So the team is likely. You’ll be kicked out of their comfort zone to learn new specs, or you’ll see Old Meta vs. New Meta. OTK seems very excited to tear things apart with Roadmes. “

Elliot “Venruki” Venczel – “I’m very excited about Patch 9.1! We’re working on a true shake-up of Meta with new honorary talents and changes to existing talents. We’ll see a whole new composition. And the competition will increase the expertise of the new class. We look forward to these teams trying out new changes. Early adopters will have a big advantage in the AWC S2! “

Mohamed “Ziqo” Beshir – “I think what I’m most excited about is the talent for new honors. It’s great to see the best players devise ways to use it. Some of them are frosts. Mage’s Ice Wall! I think we’ll see a big change in Arena Meta in 9.1. The teams that best adapt to them will gain momentum early in AWCS2. “

Posted in: Blizzard, Esports, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Esports, Warcraft, World of Warcraft

Did you enjoy this? Share on social media!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleedingcool.com/games/world-of-warcraft-arena-world-championship-returns-july-31st/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos