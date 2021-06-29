Why Google Faces Backlash from Game Companies Over Recent Fee Reductions





Global IT giant Google is angry that it has to pay a 30% commission for in-app purchases, while other digital content apps only have to pay a 15% commission, South Korea Faced with strong backlash from game companies.

On June 24, Google announced that it will reduce in-app payment fees for digital content apps such as Webtoon apps, music streaming apps, and ebook apps from 30% to 15% starting July 1.

Last year, Google announced that it will require an in-app payment system for all digital content apps listed on the App Marketplace since October 2021. This means that the platform giant will cut all in-app purchases by 30%. This is because no other billing method is available.

However, due to fierce opposition from the digital content industry, Google has decided to lower the commission rate for digital content apps. Currently, digital content apps are not yet obliged to use the platform’s billing system, so there is no need to pay Google a fee.

For now, Google only requires the use of an in-app payment system for mobile games.

Google accused of reverse discrimination

South Korean game companies have accused Google of reverse discrimination because fees have been reduced only for digital content apps.

Last year, a Korean game company paid Google a total fee of about 765.5 billion won ($ 678 million), according to the Korea Mobile Internet Business Association. The two companies will pay 952.9 billion won in total this year, an increase of 24.5% from the same period of the previous year.

Netmarble Corp, a major Korean game publisher. Pays more than 20% of its total revenue to app marketplace operators such as Google and Apple with a portfolio focused on mobile games.

It’s even harder for small and medium-sized game companies to pay the required fees.

According to Lee Tae-hee, Dean of the Graduate School of Global Entrepreneurship at Kookmin University, in 2019, listed game development company Com2uS Corp. spent 40.6% of its total operating costs on paying fees.

At the same time, other smaller gaming companies such as Vespa, SundayToz Corp., and Neptune Corp. paid nearly three times the amount spent on employee salaries and about four times the amount spent on research and development. I paid.

Korean game companies refrain from expressing anger

Unlike digital content companies and associations that have expressed anger at Google’s in-app payment system, Korean gaming companies are less vocal about their frustration.

“Korean game companies rely on Google’s platform, so it’s difficult for them to express their dissatisfaction,” said a game industry official.

According to people familiar with the matter, the revenue of Korean mobile game companies is determined by the exposure of the app marketplace on Google Play. We also run the risk that Google may block the release of the game because it needs a review. This is also why South Korean digital content providers have counterattacked Google’s mandatory in-app payment system.

Some industry watchers have stated that a major Korean game company will not release games on the domestic app market, One Store, due to opposition from Google.

For example, NC SoftCorp. Popular mobile game hits such as the Lineage series. The Netmarbles Seven Knights series and Kraftons PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) are available in the One Store.

