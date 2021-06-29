The report outlines the role of AI in assessing pain-Med-Tech Innovation





An integrated review of global pain assessment methods and pain management tools used in UK care homes has identified a central location for digital technology that enables accurate pain assessment and treatment.

Report: Modern Pain Assessment in Elderly Care: Challenges, guidelines, and practices were uniquely performed by medtechcompany PainChek, a pain assessment tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze microscopic representations of pain. Integrate the details of your research. Provides comprehensive advice and guidance on pain assessment and management.

This report investigates and explains how technology can be used to support gold standard pain management and provides guidance on when and how to perform pain assessments.

Pete Shergill, Country Director of Pain Chek UK & I, said: Digital systems are poised to replace traditional paper-based systems throughout the social care environment. Pain management is no exception, providing caregivers with the tools and training they need to accurately assess pain and provide appropriate pain assessment and treatment for all individuals. The age of the ability to express pain in words.

The subjective nature of pain makes it difficult to quantify, but many clinicians rely on observation and measurement to assess and estimate the pain experienced by others. As a result, pain is often inadequately detected or treated and can lead to behavioral and psychological symptoms (BPSD) of dementia, improper prescription, and poor quality of life. In fact, according to a UK Department of Health survey, nearly 80% of people with dementia who were prescribed 180,000 antipsychotics in the UK, or 140,000, were inappropriate.

ThePainChek app uses face analysis technology and AI to automate pain assessment.

Mr. Shagil added: It assesses the subtle facial expressions of a person that clinical staff may not be able to detect. The app combines these with observations to identify the presence and severity of pain, and based on our research, Pain Chek has 95% accuracy, 96% sensitivity, and 91% of those who cannot express pain in words. We confirmed that pain can be detected with specificity.

PainChekstechnology has been first developed and validated as a reliable device that enables care workers to identify and manage pain in people with dementia and cognitive impairment.

Last month, the developer announced the latest upgrade. This means that Pain Chek can be used with residents of long-term care facilities who can self-report their pain. The new version of Pain Chek Universal features the Numerical Rating Scale (NRS), an established standard used to document self-reported pain levels. One digital environment.

Associate Professor Kreshnik Hoti, Senior Research Scientist at Pain Chek, said: The Universal Pain Assessment Solution combines a unique PainChek app with NRS Pain Scale and PainChek Analytics in one system to provide UK care homes with a comprehensive best-practice pain assessment and management solution. How to promote objectivity, accuracy, consistency and draw residents into their care.

Combining the benefits of two pain scales into one universal pain assessment solution, with a fully digitized product, training and documentation system, simplifies pain assessment and clinical procedures and documentation, care home staff And streamlined for both residents.

You can download the report here: https: //www.painchek.com/whitepaper-modern-pain-assessment-in-aged-care-uk/

