Former Google Ad Reader Ramaswamy explains why the next startup won’t run ads





Sridhar Ramaswamy left Google three years ago after working long as responsible for product search and advertising.

His experience overseeing the world’s largest advertising support business has become one of the most powerful roles in advertising and has taken on virtually any leadership role in data-driven marketing.

So when Ramaswamy co-founded the search engine Neeva last year, it frowned. Neeva’s mission is to never include advertising.

According to Ramaswamy, he started Neeva because he loves search, which is a technical issue. However, we believe that the long-term impact of search engine models that are primarily ad-supported is on advertisers, not users or customers.

After a year of testing with a user base of 10,000, Neeva was open to the public on Tuesday. AdExchanger talked to Ramaswamy about his vision for a new kind of search engine and business model for online monetization.

AdExchanger: Obviously you have experience in this category, why launch a new search engine?

SRIDAR RAMASWAMY: Its remarkable market. Revenues are close to $ 150 billion and are growing fairly aggressively, more than 15% year-on-year.

And it is absolutely dominated by one player.

We thought that the very different underlying business models of the new product would allow search engines to compete more effectively than trying to reproduce the product.

What is the difference between Neeva?

We describe it as a private and personalized search experience. And it’s a subscription search engine.

There are interesting examples from other industries. Netflix has broken down the television model established with ad-free subscriptions. Subscription businesses like Amazon Prime and Costco effectively compete with things like Walmart and Target. That philosophy is an important part of how we think of Niva.

Do you currently have a subscriber?

We have been conducting a limited trial since June last year. So far, we have about 10,000 users. But we wanted to bring them in carefully. Because as we learn and improve, we want to have a better experience.

I haven’t said it’s generally available until now because I don’t know how much it will cost or how much it will cost. But this week we want to make it widely available to everyone in the United States.

It was also in the process of building a search stack.

If you start a subscription that is expected to be in the coming months, you’ll have a $ 5 / month stadium.

Why Commitment to Ad-Free Search Engines?

My long criticism is that the advertising-funded model is based on collecting a large amount of information. In the long run, that model, especially in Google Search, will make the user experience the second fiddle of advertising.

You have the feeling that ads are chasing you. Or, it’s getting harder and harder to distinguish between advertising and organic content. With Neeva, you don’t have to think about it. Is this an affiliate link?

And that means our team is focused on how to give you an agency as a user. How do you make search work?

Many of the sites we link to have ads. In fact, search engines that run in browsers often include ad blocking software. We don’t do that. We do not consider it our business to teach others how to make a living.

Our bet is that worry-free products stand out, especially in today’s environment with a lot of distrust.

Could you explain about the revenue sharing model?

One of the things we felt strongly early on was that we needed to be a partner for content creators.

On big tech platforms, it’s very important to accept it or leave the relationship. Don’t get me wrong. That is Quid Proquart’s commitment. That is, if the publisher provides the content, for example, a featured snippet that Google does not pay the publisher. He says he reserves a portion of his revenue to share with the publisher.

Is there a way for marketers to reach users other than advertising?

We work with site owners and SEO players to ensure that you have the latest content. There is also a product called Spaces that you can think of as a user’s thoughts or images related to a particular topic. Talk about a scenario where a brand or merchant uploads an offer or link to a space and a set of people can follow them if they are interested.

The beauty of this is that we don’t tax anyone. This is just part of how the ecosystem works. We want to connect you with content creators on the web, and we don’t incur any charges.

Paying for New Subscribers from Other Channels If you direct new subscribers to Netflix, or link someone directly to a purchase such as an affiliate or a general search link, what do you get from it?

correct. We do not cut. It’s an important part that helps you find the information you want. That’s the point of search engines, isn’t it?

It does not apply to other search engines.

That is their model.

But our point is that you are not guided by it based on some of the deals we have. The only deal is with you, the customer. If you’re following a streaming service, news company, brand, or merchant, they may appear in your search if they appear to be the most relevant results. But it always has organic consequences.

You said the category is dominated by one player, but not because of a lack of attempt. So what are your plans for gaining market share?

Some people like themes: private, ad-free search engines. However, after using it, they will prefer to focus on providing the clean, tidy nature of the product and personalized results.

It’s one of those cases where you come for a private experience, but you stay because you feel this is your search engine.

And by the way, 10% of the US population is trying out new search engines every month. Therefore, there is an active churn.

Where did the early users come from?

Most come from PR efforts. Fortunately, we don’t do paid acquisition marketing. I don’t have to tell you, but it’s a pretty expensive way to get users.

Regarding the early segments in which the product resonated: Many parents like the product. They appreciate the idea of ​​a clean and realistic search experience. You will be asked about your family’s subscription plan. And the surprising segment was the elderly. Many people are very wary of pay-per-click search engines. There is a continuous game of whac-a-mole with scammers targeting the elderly in the search results.

I have been working on search advertising for a long time. And we worked hard for quality. But the fact of the matter is that automated systems that are heavily based on bids end up in these cases.

