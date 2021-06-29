The opening of the Peak Innovation Center was pushed in January.The project is also over budget





The Peak Innovation Center at Fort Smith Public School will not open in August as originally planned, according to a presentation by the HOAR Program Management (HPM) in Dallas, the project manager of the district’s flour-related construction projects.

The Peak Innovation Center will be a regional career and technology center focused on innovative educational strategies in the field of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics).

In May 2018, Fort Smith voters approved a school milling rate increase for the first time in 31 years, raising Fort Smith’s milling rate from 36.5 mils to 42 mils. The new fee is estimated to raise $ 120.82 million, of which $ 35 million will be used to improve the safety of the entire district. The milling program includes a new $ 13.72 million Career and Technology Center, now the Peak Innovation Center, featuring specialized lab spaces and classrooms for healthcare, information technology, and advanced manufacturing courses. The Center’s educational program is available to a total of approximately 43,000 students from 22 regional school districts. These programs equip career and college students with real-world skills to secure well-paid jobs and pursue higher education in selected areas.

HPM’s Scott Ditto told the FSPS Board of Education at its regular board meeting on Monday (June 28) that the project would not be completed in time for the fall semester starting August 16.

In the last meeting, we showed that we would try to occupy a part of the building on August 16th. At this point, it’s probably decided not to do so. We will move forward and strive to finish the entire project before occupying the building. He said it was better not for students to walk around or for construction workers to cross the main corridor and complete both sides.

The new move-in schedule is scheduled for the start of the spring semester on January 4th. The facility’s initial construction timeline was 470 days. A new timeline hasn’t been decided yet, he said.

Xena Featherston Marshall, Executive Director of Communications and Community Partnerships at FSPS, said some of the causes of the delay were material availability and shipping delays that are problematic for all current construction projects across the country. Said that. The delays in these countries are partly due to the COVID-1 pandemic and partly due to the historic winter storm that struck the region in February. She said the other delays came from planning, design and permits.

He also said that stakeholder-based program changes that made a monetary pledge to Peak included necessary changes to classes and other components.

Manufacturing requirements, soundness (program requirements) … There was a slight delay. It didn’t have much of an impact. However, these changes also extended the permitting process, he said. Highway extensions also include utilities that pass through our property and must be used before they can be opened.

The Board of Education resolved on June 14 to sell 3.36 acres of peak assets to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) to expand Highway 255. The sale price at the meeting on Monday was $ 180,525.

According to Marshall, the peak program will start on schedule in August, but may need to start at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith before moving to Peak Building.

Rachel Lordman Putman, Associate Director of Strategic Communications at UAFS, said UAFS is a double emergency in the event of delays in the construction of courses offered at peaks or unexpected changes in educational modality. He said he had formulated a time response plan.

First, the university has space to continue offering face-to-face courses on the main campus until the Peak Innovation Center is complete and occupying. Classrooms, laboratories, and experiential learning sites are available for students enrolled in face-to-face courses, and local high school students should not face delays in learning from UAFS instructors, Putman said. I will. In addition, UAFS professors are ready to offer virtual classes and assignments as needed when the situation requires the university or its school partners to shift their focus to distance learning.

Students attending the center are promised to take a hands-on approach to the career-focused curriculum and programming taught by UAFS faculty as an extension of the West Arkansas Technical Center.

UAFS has long been proud of being an agile and adaptable institution, and has invested heavily in its ability to offer courses to students regardless of circumstances during a pandemic. Our faculty are trained in online course delivery and have invested heavily in technology for delivering courses online. High school students in River Valley are confident that they will continue to receive adequate service from the Western Arkansas Technical Center and UAFS. ..

In addition to the late schedule, the Peak project is coming over budget, said FSPS director Dr. Terry Morawski. He also said that overall, milling-related construction projects are budget-neutral.

The Peak Innovation Center is being built from a donation facility at the intersection of Zero Street and Painter Lane in eastern Fort Smith. In February 2019, William Hutcheson Jr. Real Estate donated the former Hutcheson Shoe Manufacturing Building in 5900 Painter Lane as a peak site. The 181,710-square-foot building on approximately 17 acres on the corner of Zero Street and Painter Lane saved at least $ 3 million in the area budgeted to buy an existing building for a carrier center. ..

FSPS receives numerous gifts and grants from the Center. Fort Smith ABB of the NEMA Motors division announced on May 24 that it will donate $ 1 million to the project. ArcBest announced on May 7 that it will donate $ 1 million, and the center’s community room / manufacturer space of 10,000 square feet of multipurpose area will be named after Fort Smith-based shipping and logistics company. Baptist Health-Fort Smith and Mercy Fort Smith announced on February 8 a collaboration to invest $ 1 million and $ 500,000 each in healthcare science programming at the center. In January 2020, Governor Asa Hutchinson promised $ 2.1 million in state funding from the Arkansas Department of Commerce’s Department of Skills Development (OSD) for use in the center’s advanced manufacturing equipment. In September 2019, FSPS was announced to receive a $ 1.4 million federal grant from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to support the construction of the center. In June 2020, the Gene Hearth Foundation announced a $ 1 million grant to expand the Center’s Computer Integrated Machinery Lab.

According to him, the funds donated to the center on Tuesday will be used for EDA subsidies and the sale of real estate to ARDOT for construction costs, and the money from the state and ABB will be used only for equipment. He said 70% of the $ 1 million from the Gene Hearth Foundation will be spent on construction and 50% of the money from Mercy and Baptists will be spent on construction. He said the funding from ArcBest is exclusively for community rooms and the $ 750,000 from the Windgate Foundation is for visual arts programs.

Of the total $ 22.15 million, including $ 13.7 million secured separately from the center’s initial 55,000-square-foot estimate, $ 17.5 million has been allocated to construction, he said. .. He received final guaranteed maximum price information on Friday from HPM’s risky project construction manager, Fort Smith-based Turnkey Construction Management, and is still scrutinizing the information, under negotiation and soon on board. He said there was a full cost to bring it to.

