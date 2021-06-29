Microsoft opens Windows but returns to the old competitive playbook, Tech News News & Top Stories





New York (Bloomberg)-Microsoft’s Windows 11 is the latest version of the personal computer operating system 35 years ago, aimed at positioning software giants as polite kids in a classroom full of big bad technology bullies. It has many new features. .. This update has at least one change that is reminiscent of Microsoft’s own era of anti-competitive behavior.

With its software debut last Thursday (June 24th), Microsoft promoted developer choices to avoid app fees and emphasized the ability to use external app stores to download rival programs. He said he is offering promotions and monetary rewards to small and local news creators.

All of this helped clarify how Microsoft differs from its rivals Apple, Alphabet’s Google, and Facebook.

iPhone maker Apple has filed a lawsuit over fees charged in the App Store, Microsoft is backing plaintiff Epic Games, and Google and Facebook are talking about news articles appearing on ubiquitous search and social media platforms. We oppose Australian rules that require creators to compensate. ..

All three, along with Amazon.com, are under close scrutiny by global regulators for huge market power.

In contrast, Microsoft has maintained its own behavior in criticizing its competitors in these cases-and the new Windows is a challenge.

The company’s new Windows Store will allow app developers to use their own commerce platform. This means that Microsoft can pay for it for free. In this case, Apple will require you to use the tool and will charge a 30% fee for apps over US $ 1 million (S $ 1.34). Million) The past year.

The new PC operating system also includes a graphical widget that retrieves news from the web, initially focusing on local news providers, allowing readers to tip publications and authors about their content.

“Windows is more than just an operating system, it’s a platform for platform creators. It gives us the brightest design space that allows people to build their own businesses and communities,” said Microsoft CEO. Satya Nadella said in a Windows virtual event. “Today, the world needs a more open platform, which allows apps to become platforms on their own.”

But one of the key additions to Windows 11 seems to undermine the image of the company’s openness. Microsoft has announced that it will bundle its Slack-killer Teams conferencing and communications software directly into Windows, which is accessible with a single button at the bottom of the user’s screen.

Introduced in 2017, the team started a few years behind popular office chat startup Slack Technologies, but the program is productive for Microsoft’s best-selling Office suites such as Word and Excel. It has been catching up in recent years as it is already included in the program.

The move to integrate fast-growing products into established products is like a reversion to the 1990s, when software makers built their advantage by bundling other products with Windows and puzzled their rivals. I can see. ..

Even if the team announces that it will be incorporated into the new Windows, it will create prisoners of war for millions of PC users who might otherwise have skipped the product, but Microsoft executives made Windows an open platform last Thursday. Many times stated their desire to do so.

Windows 11 framing is set against the backdrop of increased antitrust activity in the United States, including a series of legislation introduced by Congress aimed at regulating Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. Also covered by Microsoft.

In today’s regulatory environment, the release of products that are as important as Windows and have the same market share must be seen through the lens of potential antitrust implications.

Slack acknowledged that Windows will continue to offer options to users, but also noted that Team’s bundles also mean that the competition may be uneven.

“Choice is better than lock-in, open is better than closed, and fair competition is better than anything else,” the company said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Microsoft has never seen it that way.”

Bundles are especially popular as Microsoft’s past efforts to integrate their apps into Windows as a way to compete with rival products laid the foundation for a groundbreaking U.S. government antitrust lawsuit against software makers in the late 1990s. Notable.

It was a time when Bill Gates’ Microsoft was seen as an evil empire that shattered its rivals by relying on almost complete control of the PC market by Windows.

When Microsoft missed the Internet boom and felt behind the Netscape Navigator browser, it paved the way by creating Internet Explorer, tying it to Windows, and licensing it with a computer maker that limits competition. It was.

Ultimately, the court convicted Microsoft of related antitrust violations due to browser issues, illegally defended Windows monopoly, and whether it was permissible to bundle Internet Explorer with Windows. Did not solve the problem. European regulators have found that tying behavior violates the law.

Some Microsoft executives say the incident and the resulting distractions have set back software makers and lag behind in emerging markets such as mobile computing and search.

In recent years, the company has rebelled against the cloud computing business, shifting key Office software sales to Internet-based versions while expanding into a new category of productivity apps.

At the same time, Nadella, who became CEO in 2014, wiped out the company’s reputation, increased product interoperability and strengthened partnerships with its former rivals.

Due in part to its rehabilitated image, and in part to the lack of strong business in some of the hottest areas such as social media, e-commerce, and Internet advertising, Microsoft So far, it has circumvented the level of scrutiny given to Apple, Amazon and Google, Facebook said.

There are signs that some lawmakers are aware that Microsoft is not on the Tech’s Most Wanted list.

Within 24 hours before Microsoft began testing this week and unwrapping Windows 11 to be released later this year, Republicans of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee were significantly exempted from antitrust law by software makers. I asked a question about why it looks like it is. -Trust the bill proposed by a Democratic colleague.

It’s not clear if Microsoft is exempt-the company says it expects to be covered by legal aspects, and some of the authors of the bill offer different interpretations.

At a hearing last Wednesday, Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie asked a colleague on the committee to explain why Microsoft didn’t fall into this action.

“One of Big Tech’s biggest criminals is trying to figure out why the Commission’s scrutiny and antitrust law have mysteriously avoided this widespread bill.” Said Massy, ​​waving a draft. Some of the bills he said were shared with Microsoft before they were released. “I’m talking about Microsoft.”

Washington-based Microsoft Redmond has announced that Windows 11 is new to rival products like Slack and Zoom Video Communications, especially allowing users to snap multiple apps to a single screen layout to view multiple tools. I said that I will introduce it in the function. one time.

“All of these apps (Zoom, Slack) work well and take advantage of all the new features in Windows 11,” Microsoft vice president Yusuf Mehdi said in an interview. “Our success presupposes that they can succeed on our platform. We believe that limiting these will undermine the opportunity for Windows 11.”

Acquired by Microsoft’s cloud computing rival Salesforce.com, Slack has already complained to European regulators about Microsoft’s integration of Teams into Office in July 2020.

Its key position and Microsoft’s focus on conference calls that Slack was lagging behind put the team in a strong position when the pandemic forced employees and school children to connect from home. .. Microsoft said in April that the team has more than 145 million active users per day.

