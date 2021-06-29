Poll: Which new color would you like to see in the iPhone 13 lineup?





We are approaching the official announcement of the iPhone 13 scheduled for September-October. Rumor has it that this year’s iPhone will retain the same design as the iPhone 12, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see some minor changes. Now, I would like to know which new color you want to see in the iPhone 13 lineup.

Rumor has it that the iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) will be similar in design to the current iPhone 12, but Apple will eventually reduce the size of the notch, which is the area that houses the Face ID sensor and top speaker. To do.

Looking at previous models, Apple has introduced new colors to the “revised” version of the iPhone. For example, the iPhone 5s was initially gold, while the iPhone 6s was rose gold. The iPhone XS has also brought a gold color to the iPhone X’s form factor, not to mention the different colors of the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

So if you get a new iPhone that isn’t a brand new design, it’s reasonable to assume that Apple is working on some new colors for this year’s model. I don’t remember any rumors or leaks about the colors of the iPhone 13, but I’d like to see two in the iPhone 13 Pro lineup: Dark Purple and Product (RED).

Earlier this year, the company announced a new purple version of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini as “Spring Colors.” Since then, I’ve been wondering how beautiful the purple iPhone Pro is, but it’s a darker shade. It’s also interesting to note that none of the iPhone Pro models have been released in red, so this is a great opportunity to make the iPhone Pro matte red.

Imagine these two colors and create some simple concepts. This is shown below.

In the regular iPhone 13 lineup, both iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 were introduced in light shades, so it’s useful to have some dark colors.

What about you? Which new color would you like to see on your iPhone this year? Please let me know in the polls and the comments section below.

iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/06/28/poll-which-new-colors-do-you-want-to-see-in-the-iphone-13-lineup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos