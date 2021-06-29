Google messages can filter text into categories like Gmail





As we discovered in last year’s development, Google Messages now “automatically categorizes messages.” This feature has been launched in India, along with the automatic removal of one-time passwords (OTPs).

Google uses machine learning to “organize messages” by categorizing messages into four categories: individuals, transactions, OTPs, and offers. “All” is the default view, but there is a carousel with an icon below the search field at the top.

That is, bank transactions and invoices[取引]Conversations with numbers filtered into tabs and saved[個人]You can easily find it on the tab. All of this is secure on your device, so conversations stay within the app and you can access your classified messages offline.

However, this organization method is completely optional and the integrated list is available by default.

The message also has the option to automatically remove the one-time password 24 hours after it is received. This means that you don’t have to manage your inbox manually. Google claims this as an extension of spam protection that moves you to the appropriate folder where you don’t see suspicious messages. Cards in the “OTP” category allow you to enable this feature or select “No”.

I’ve heard from many users in India that they receive different types of messages from friends, family and businesses that send promotions, receipts, order confirmations and more. It can be difficult to separate important text from everything else, as so many incoming texts are disputing your attention.

Google Messages will be rolling out these categories in India over the next few weeks. For Android 8 and later smartphones, English must be the set language. It is unclear if these two features will be introduced in other parts of the world.

