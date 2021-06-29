An open technology pledge to raise the position of executives in technology and representatives of those who have reached their limits on the board





San Francisco-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Open Tech Pledge (OTP) is diverse, impartial and comprehensive by increasing the position of marginalized people on the board and executive level within technology. Announced establishment to enhance gender (DEI). OTP pledges and provides an overview of the organization’s signature in order for technology companies to actually generate DEI.

The OTP is formed by respected technical leaders who have experience helping key organizations prick to improve DEI expression. Open Tech Pledge helps inform candidates for companies seeking to evolve their DEI representatives at an advanced level. This is especially relevant for organizations that create technology products such as the entertainment and innovation sectors. An organization where technology and cybersecurity teams are essential for core products and services such as banking / finance, manufacturing, energy / utilities and retail. An organization that underlies the technology and security sectors, such as venture capital.

Signing their pledge recognizes the need and importance of diversity, impartiality and inclusiveness. The signatories acknowledge that the fastest and most effective route to DEI requires a top representative. When historically marginalized voices are heard at the leadership level, the resulting actions can promote a company-wide trickle-down effect that attracts talent. In return, all levels of technology are required to increase the representation of left-behind identities from less than 20% to more than 50%.

Chlo Messdaghi, co-founder of Open Tech Pledge, said: Research has repeatedly shown that in order to truly have diversity, fairness and inclusiveness, it must be reflected in the leadership that drives the company’s vision. Many companies don’t care about inclusion and unfortunately understand that it is reflected in their products and workplace culture. Such organizations are responsible for the cultural issues of revolving doors that plague technology. We Open Tech is to serve organizations that are tired of continuous cleanup due to our differences after being affected by discrimination, retaliation for diversity, and gatekeeping. here it is. It’s time to share the mic and take unpleasant but very necessary actions.

Cammile Eddy, co-founder of Open Tech Pledge, said: You need to be aware that there is a problem. The problem is that people left out of society are still unsatisfied or unwelcome with technology. There are still microaggressions, code switching, pay gaps, implicit biases, and stereotypes. Companies claim to be practicing better DEI. But too often it’s like lip service. These issues have not diminished over time and are consistent. We will continue to fight these stock issues until we represent them. The Open Tech Pledge badge on your organization’s website symbolizes a company’s commitment to adopt DEI beyond narrow thinking. It is also a welcome sign for the highest quality candidates.

The OTP outlines the organization and the organization creates a blueprint for the DEI.

The OTP encourages signatories to take a personalized approach to implementing diversity initiatives in their own way, while at the same time creating ideals and new learning for organizations to promote a more productive, equitable and sustainable work culture. It shows a strong commitment to accept the challenge of governing.

Open Tech Pledge is creating a new outline that never existed before. We rely on organizations that are committed to DEI to take this pledge and build it. -Kamir Eddie

Organizations that create blueprints suffer from vulnerabilities, but are comfortable and uncomfortable. -Kuro Mesudagi

About Open Tech Pledge:

Open Tech Pledge is working to increase the representation of left-behind identities from less than 20% to more than 50% at all levels of technology by focusing on putting the representatives of those left behind in a leadership position. is. For more information, please visit opentechpledge.org.

Additional resources:

To review and sign the pledge: https: //www.opentechpledge.org/ If you have any questions, please contact OTP ([email protected]).

