Windows 11 includes a new dynamic refresh rate feature to save your laptop’s battery life





Microsoft has introduced a new Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) feature in Windows 11 designed to save your laptop’s battery life and increase your refresh rate when you really need it.

Today, many laptops have displays above 120Hz, which makes Windows scrolling, animation, and ink usage much smoother. The added smoothness feels great, but running at a higher refresh rate will shorten battery life.

In Windows 10, you have to decide between 60Hz and 120Hz on your laptop, which is a static choice. Microsoft is currently incorporating DRR into Windows 11 to allow laptops to dynamically adjust their refresh rates. This means that Windows 11 will seamlessly switch between low and high refresh rates based on what you do on your PC, explains Ana Marta, Program Manager on Microsoft’s graphics team.

You need a laptop that supports DRR and refresh rates above 120Hz. This feature means that normal tasks such as writing emails and documents will be performed at 60Hz and the DRR will be activated to boost the screen to 120Hz for ink and scrolling. The app must support DRR, and during the preview of Windows 11, DRR will be restricted to Office only due to scroll boost. Office, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Whiteboard, Microsoft Photos, Snip & Sketch, Drawboard PDF, Microsoft Sticky Notes, Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Illustrator, Microsoft To Do, and Inkodo all also support ink DRR.

New DRR option for Windows 11. Image: Microsoft

Do not confuse DRR with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), as DRR does not specifically apply to games and is purely focused on Windows apps. Windows 11 is a requirement for DRR, along with laptops that support variable refresh rates of at least 120Hz. You also need a new graphics driver (WDDM 3.0). Microsoft has stated that it will work with its graphics display partners to enable DRR on various devices running Windows 11 preview.

DRR seems to fit naturally on Microsoft’s Surface line of hardware, especially thanks to Microsoft’s focus on enabling DRR in ink scenarios. Surface devices with 120Hz displays aren’t currently shipping, but this is an early sign that Microsoft may eventually offer a Surface tablet display that can compete with the Apple ProMotion display on the iPad. There may be.

