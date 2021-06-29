Google Message SMS App Get Indian OTP, Automatic Removal of Category Features





Google Messages (the company’s native Android SMS, MMS, and RCS messaging apps) has received two new and useful features in India. One enables automatic sorting of messages in various categories, and the other enables automatic deletion of one-time passwords (OTPs). The sorting feature uses machine learning technology to automatically sort messages into categories such as individuals, transactions, OTPs, offers, etc., making it easy to find the most important messages when you need them. If the user wants, the OTP will also be automatically removed after 24 hours.

In a blog post, Google announced that it will expose these two new features to Google Message users in India. Deployment will take place in English over the next few weeks on Indian Android smartphones running Android 8 and above. Both the OTP auto-delete feature and the category feature are optional[設定]You can turn it on and off with. Users must update to the latest version of Google Messages to see the changes and be running Android 8 or a later version. When the category feature is turned on, Google Messages SMS messages are categorized into different sections based on their usage.For example, bank transactions and invoices[取引]Conversations with numbers filtered into tabs and saved[個人]It will be placed on the tab. According to Google, classification is secure on the user’s device, so conversations stay within the app and can be accessed offline.

As for the OTP feature, Google offers the option to automatically remove the OTP 24 hours after receiving it, so users don’t have to spend time manually removing the OTP. This allows users to clean up their messages and easily clear unwanted messages. Last year, Google extended its spam protection to reduce the amount of unwanted messages by automatically moving suspicious spam messages to the spam folder.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise includes the entire smartphone, wearable, app, social media, and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India's telecommunications sector.

