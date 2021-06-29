Mario Golf: Super Rush Review: Taken by real golfers.





Mario and his friends and deadly enemy compatriots didn’t do much during the pandemic. In the normal cycle of kidnapping and rescue adventures limited by the public security of the Mushroom Kingdom, gangsters have rediscovered a long-forgotten passion: magical creatures, death traps, and courses inhabited by very large mushrooms. Going out for golf at.

Mario Golf: Super Rush was the first console installment in the series since the Toadstool Tour in the 2003s, and has changed a lot in the 18 years since then. And yeah, yeah, I often go to some reviews on how this Nintendo Switch excursion will be measured later. But first, meet some of our golfers and break their wardrobe apart.

Mario. Is he okay with what he is? Carrying a company on your shoulder is a lot of pressure on it. A little quirk or quirky will make the international media enthusiastic. And I got a bland red and white traditional outfit with a short-sleeved quarter zip. Custom brand gloves. He is not going to give you much.

Wario may growl, growl, and overlap, but you can’t beat such a costume. As a swashbuckler Greg Norman-inspired gambler on the track, our antiheroes can wear wide-brimmed hats to hide from constant aerial FBI surveillance.

A large all-spike dinosaur himself ready for R & R’s summer after filming the turbulent seasons of diner’s, drive-ins and dives in his hometown of Hell.

Yoshi plays golf naked. A consistent source of embarrassment for Mario. Tips Mario with some highballs in the clubhouse before you ask him about it. (Or even better, don’t.)

Restricted clothing is unsuitable for Luigi’s free-flowing swings, but he didn’t have time to change after chasing Indiana Jones through the canals of Venice.

The contract with Rosarina is as follows: She doesn’t even shake the club! She flips the magic wand and swings the club. It’s certainly a breach of spirit, if not a breach of the Rules of Golf letter, which is silent about the use of canes. But does this look like a shit giver what I think?

As the subtitle Super Rush shows, the latest element introduced in this edition is speed. Like, you are running while playing golf. Throughout the game, you’re sprinting like a new battle mode where golfers rush to push or blow up on their way to the winning hole. There is a speed golf mode. In this mode, the score is second only to the speed of completion, and if you do not move fast enough, you will be penalized. Wrinkles peculiar to the course are superimposed on it. For example, on a desert course, you need to complete the round fast enough before the water runs out. (Regulars have informed that there is a local tradition to see how long the course can be played before it collapses from dehydration. A paper that separates the outwardly sunny Mario franchise and its sadistic subtext. There is always a thin layer of. Boo’s special shot, the ghost is to haunt the ball with a shock. I haunt just thinking about it.)

So you can run a lot. But what can you not do? The list is depressed and runs long. I feel the game is incomplete, with warnings that Nintendo will be able to make more available through downloadable content within the next few months, and will make more available in the future.

For single player, you have two options. Play your own rounds, play the game’s golf adventure mode, or travel like an RPG through the five courses and the quaint towns that surround them. Play as a custom character and develop skills and attributes as you progress from the Mushroom Kingdom to forests, deserts and more. This is a good opportunity to give a bit part to Mario’s cosmic characters. Reformed by spitting eggs in Mario from the early days of the Rebels, Bird now runs a boarding house for characters in town for tournaments. The shy man is a groundsman. Hammer Bros is the instructor. However, story mode is relatively short, takes only a few days to defeat, and is like a slogan to stay focused. In addition to playing golf, spend a great deal of time on compulsory training exercises, managing the gates of the course and the registration table, going back and forth between Toad, who always tells you that the course isn’t ready. Spend For weather events. Much of the real golf is checking in from the parking lot to the clubhouse, outdoor staff saying the fairway is too wet to drive, or returning to the clubhouse because the cart break doesn’t work. Video games don’t have to reproduce that.

A simple tournament circuit is sufficient.

Gameplay is intuitive and straightforward, but lacks elements that could improve accuracy. There is no shot trajectory preview to figure out where to land the ball or how much to curve the ball. Shots are said to be simply uphill or downhill, but there is no specificity for making the right adjustments. .. Maybe you are this crazy guy in a cartoon golf video game for kids who demands stricter metrics, yardage and tilt adjustments? Well, here is my reaction to you:

Waluigi is an absolute king and deserves a game that deserves to include him. Hopefully with some updates from Nintendo, it will get there.

