Google strengthens Play Store developer validation in response to scams





Google is working to improve the integrity of the Play Store by adding new restrictions and safeguards to developer accounts.

Developers of the Google Play Store will soon need to verify their email and phone numbers and provide additional details such as their address to enhance security and ensure that the account was created by a real person. The company announced that there is. Developers should also use two-step verification. When the search giant makes changes to keep Google Play secure, provide better service to the developer community, and ensure that all accounts are created by real people with real contact details. Stated.

Records report that the announcement is in line with the emergence of the seller’s family industry, which creates a large number of developer accounts used to upload malware and other fraudulent apps to the Play Store. Screenshots of a Cybercrime Forum post published by The Record show that each of these accounts sells for $ 89.

To keep Google Play secure and provide better service to the developer community

Two-step verification requirements, on the other hand, make it harder for fraudsters to break into and steal legitimate developer accounts. This reflects a similar change announced by search giants to regular Google accounts earlier this year, with two-factor authentication enabled by default.

This change is significant compared to Google’s current developer account policy, which only requires a new registration to provide an email address and phone number. Details such as the address will not be disclosed, the company states, and is only to help us verify your identity and contact you.

Google is gradually introducing new requirements. Starting today, account owners will have the option to set their account type for personal or business and see contact details. Then, in August, all new sign-ups should follow these same steps when creating an account and use two-step verification. Later this year, the changes will be fully implemented in all existing accounts.

This change is made in the broader crackdown on fraudulent apps on the Play Store and prohibits developers from encouraging installation using cheap tactics on the list. In the list of apps, you will not be able to use eye-catching features such as all caps or emoji in the title, or include phrases such as download now.

