Why Google Can’t Make The Internet Respect Your Privacy





Google is in an interesting position when it comes to making the Internet respect your privacy. It controls the world’s largest advertising platform, the most used search engines, and the most popular web browsers. This means that Google has more influence on how we collect and track data online than any other company.

That’s why it’s important that Google has participated in efforts to eliminate the worst criminals in tracking third-party cookies over the past few years. These are the little codes that websites use to track activity across other sites and apps.

The cookies themselves are not necessarily bad. These are useful for valuable purposes such as staying logged in to the sites you use regularly. It’s also used for unintended purposes, such as tracking everything you do online.

In 2020, Google announced that Chrome will block third-party cookies by default. This is what almost every other browser has already done. Since then, Google has sought alternatives that allow advertisers to target users without compromising privacy.

Google’s solution, known as FLoC, analyzes web activity in Chrome and assigns users to a cohort. Advertisers can target their ads to those groups rather than to individual users. Google claims that this method protects privacy because it cannot identify individual users. In theory, that’s great.

But basically no one else thinks it’s a good idea. For example, the Electronic Frontier Foundation calls it a “terrible idea.” Advertisers are not fans either. Amazon has announced that it will block FLoC from running on its site.

As a result, Google announced last week that it would postpone the deployment of FLoC and the blocking of third-party cookies until 2023.

You see, even if Google decides to do so, there is no doubt that the Internet will respect your privacy. Simply turn off third-party cookies in Chrome and you can switch it on and delete it permanently.

Ironically, Google is dragging this because it’s obsessed with your data and wants to protect your business. But the truth is that it is only partially true. In fact, I think you can make a case where the truth is actually worse. Google doesn’t even need that data.

Google can make the Internet “technically” respect your privacy, but the problem is that doing so offers significant advantages over all other ad networks and platforms. Google collects large amounts of first-party data about users. In short, it relies much less on third-party tracking.

What’s more, Google’s most profitable advertising platform is search. Google does not need to track third parties to know what you are searching for, as you literally type what you are looking for on that website. All it has to do is show you an ad at the top of the search engine results page.

Blocking third-party tracking altogether will certainly impact Google’s business, but it will have a far greater impact on other digital advertising industries. As a result, Google is in a nearly impossible situation, but not for the reason it might seem.

Eliminating third-party cookies makes advertisers even more dependent on Google, which seems to be the best result for Google. In the long run, it will give Google more control over digital advertising, which you might think is good for the company.

Given the antitrust pressures Google faces, the last thing Google wants to do is make the company look more dominant. Google can’t cut off other industries-not because it’s philanthropic-because it puts the entire business at risk.

If you think Google is facing scrutiny right now, imagine what would happen if it became more dominant. It’s hard to see a scenario where it isn’t broken down by regulators. That may be good for your privacy, but definitely bad for Google. Again, Google chose the latter when faced with the decision to protect user privacy or protect their business.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com’s.

