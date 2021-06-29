Google debuts new website and resource set for Americans experiencing food insecurity – TechCrunch





Google today launches a new set of resources for people suffering from food insecurity across the United States. The project includes Google Maps locator tools that showcase hotlines, SNAP information, local food banks, food pantry, school lunch program pick-up locations, and more.

Google said in a statement that the Covid-19 pandemic caused the US food crisis to worsen, and at some point in 2020, about 45 million people, or one in seven Americans, experienced food insecurity. Explains. In 2019, the company pointed out. And of those 45 million, 15 million were children.

While the effects of the pandemic are beginning to subside as businesses resume and face-to-face activities resume, many children are still hungry during the summer when school lunch programs are unavailable.

To address this need and other needs related to food insecurity, Google’s new website available at g.co / findfoodsupport includes food aid resources, YouTube videos on the issue of food insecurity in the United States, and the Google Maps locator tool. We offer a combination of. Guide people to a nearby food bank or other food aid location.

Google says it has worked with organizations such as No Kid Hungry, FoodFinder, and the US Department of Agriculture to occupy 90,000 locations that provide free food assistance in 50 states in the United States. Using online tools, website visitors can enter their location to see pick-up sites, food banks, and food pantry for school lunch programs in their area.

This tool displays location addresses, phone numbers, and other details (such as business days and hours).

This information can be found directly on Google Maps, but it can be even more difficult if you don’t know the right keyword to use. For example, a search for “food support” returned a combination of charities, food banks, and public services, along with companies with matching keywords such as “Food Lion” and “Loews Food.” The search for “food assistance” was more complete, but it also returned irrelevant results such as “US Food and Drug Administration.” Search results for online tools will be more accurate and accurate.

The new website also highlights other food aid information, including SNAP benefit information. Support for specific groups such as the elderly, children and families. State-by-state benefit guidelines. And food support hotline. For those who are not facing food aid issues, it provides information on how to donate money, time or food to those in need.

The site also contains a small number of YouTube videos published by organizations across the country working to address the food insecurity issue in their communities. This video aims to condemn food insecurity by showing how all types of people, including military families, children and the elderly, are using food aid. According to Google, one in nine of the active military family experiences food insecurity, for example, one in six children, one in three college students, and more than five million elderly people. ..

The new site is the result of Google’s “Food for Good” initiative led by Emily Ma. Food for Good originally started as an early moonshot project (Alphabet’s X, formerly from Google)[x]) Known as Project Delta, which focuses on creating smarter food systems. The team wanted to find a way to keep food waste away from landfills by better delivering food to those in need. In December 2020, Ma announced that Project Delta will move to Google to expand its work. The core team then joined Google as “Food for Good,” while the food traceability team stayed at X to tackle a wider range of issues.

Google says it will continue to add food support locations to its food locator tools, beyond the 90,000 it currently offers.

